AEW Announces Competitors for TBS Title Tournament

During this evening’s Rampage on TNT AEW announced the competitors and brackets for the upcoming TBS title tournament, which is set to begin tomorrow on a special Saturday night edition of Dynamite.

Competing in the inaugural tournament will be Anna Jay, Jaime Hayter, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Serena Deeb, Hikaru Shida, Penelope Ford, Ruby Soho, Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander. The first round brackets are below.

-Anna Jay versus Jaime Hayter

-The Bunny versus Red Velvet

-Serena Deeb versus Hikaru Shida

-Penelope Ford versus Ruby Soho

-Jade Cargill receives a first round bye

-Thunder Rosa receives a first round bye

-Nyla Rose receives a first round bye

-Kris Statlander receives a first round bye