10/22/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The post-Crown Jewel Friday Night Smackdown on FOX pulled in 2,1010,000 viewers in the overnight ratings. That is up 67,000 viewers from the October 8 episode overnight which eventually did 2,147,000 viewers once the final numbers came out.

The first hour drew 2,152,000 viewers and then dropped to 2,050,000 viewers for the second hour. Smackdown did 0.5 in the 18-49 demo, beating everything else on network television.

Last week the show aired on FS1 and had 866,000 viewers.

