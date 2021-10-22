WWE moves over 20,000 tickets so far for the 2022 Royal Rumble

WWE has so far sold just over 20,000 tickets for next year’s Royal Rumble which will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis, Missouri.

The Dome is currently configured for just under 30,000 seats and wrestling ticket tracking service @WrestleTix reports that WWE distributed a total of 21,549 tickets so far, around 74% of the estimated capacity. Tickets went on sale to the general public last week.

The location can sit up to just over 60,000 in a wrestling setting but WWE is not even using half the space, moving the whole setup to one side of the stadium instead of placing the ring in the center as usual. This will obviously change if there’s more demand for tickets but it’s unlikely that more sections will be open except for maybe more floor seats.