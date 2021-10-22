Updated Bound For Glory card

The card has been finalized for Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will defend in a Triple Threat against two teams – The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo, and FinJuice’s David Finlay and Juice Robinson. Last night’s #1 contender’s match on Impact ended in a controversial double pinfall and while Robinson was given the win, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore gave both teams the title shot at the pay-per-view.

We noted before how Awesome Kong will be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame this weekend, by fellow Hall of Famer Gail Kim. The ceremony will air during the Countdown To Glory pre-show on YouTube, Twitter and FITE TV.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The thirty-minute “This Is Bound For Glory” preview show will begin at 9pm ET, then the thirty-minute “Countdown To Glory” pre-show will air at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10pm ET. Below is the current Bound For Glory line-up:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice vs. The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok (c)

Triple Threat Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey vs. Chris Sabin vs. 14 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year. W. Morrissey will enter last, Chris Sabin will enter first.

Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design

If Rhino rejects Heath’s offer, he will have to face VBD in a Handicap Match.

Countdown To Glory Pre-show: Six-Way Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tenille Dashwood