The Inspiration: “Impact is the perfect fit for us”

The IInspiration are set to make their Impact Wrestling debut at Bound For Glory, and the two discussed their decision to sign with Impact and more in a new interview. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay spoke on Impact’s Press Pass with Gail Kim about coming up with their new team name and more; you can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Lee on their decision to sign with Impact Wrestling: “So I will say, Chelsea [Green] was so helpful because she is everywhere. We were able to bounce ideas off her and ask how everywhere was like. She was a huge help for us because she’s just in everyone’s locker room, which is so great.

McKay on deciding to sign on: “[The tag team division] was definitely one of the biggest factors. The Knockouts tag team division is just on another level. They take care of the women in Impact. They are showcased. There is a tag team division with multiple tag teams, and that’s what Cassie and I, we pride ourselves on being a cohesive tag team. So that was a big factor, but it also had to feel right. That was a big thing for us. We wanted it to feel like the perfect fit, and Impact is the perfect fit for us.”

Lee on rumors that they were set to appear at Slammiversary: “When the rumors were going out about Slammiversary, our visa issues were not nearly fixed. We actually had our agent come in and save the day. He was our knight in shining armor, and he took over the responsibility of taking over out visa, so that we could work in this country and continue to wrestle like we want to do.”

McKay on the timing of their signing: “It was cutting it close, I’ll be honest. It was weeks, and then everything was finalized. We were hoping it was Bound For Glory, and we were praying and I’m so glad that worked out, but there was a couple of times where I was like, ugh, struggling to figure out timelines, but thank goodness it’s all done and sorted. Like Cass said, our agent came in and absolutely saved us, and now we’re gonna be at Bound For Glory, biggest show of the year, sold out arena, tag team championship match. It’s all coming together.”

McKay on choosing their tag team name: “There were many names thrown around. Some of them good, some of them horrible but it was about balancing stuff off the wall and seeing what sticks. Cassie, I will give props to her. She came up with The IInspiration from Bring It On, classic film. We’ve seen it a million times. They called themselves ‘inspiration leaders’, and she loved that and told me about it. And I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’ It stuck. It felt us, and it’s so crazy. Now we say the word ‘inspire’ 100 times a day, and I never knew that. So of course, we’re saying the word all the time, definitely fits for us.”