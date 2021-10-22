Ric Flair visits Brian Knobs

The former Nasty Boy posted the following on Facebook:

Nothing better to lift your spirits and get you even more motivated than a visit from one of your closest friend, the Nature Boy, Ric Flair.

True friendship isn’t about being there when it’s convenient; it’s about being there when it’s not.

Brian is on the fast track to recovery. Losing over 60 lb and rehabbing every day. Having the emotional and financial support from all of his family, friends and fans has been a huge motivator in his road to recovery. Although Brian still has a rocky road ahead of him he is determined to get back out there stronger and better than ever. We are very close to reaching Brian’s GoFundMe goal your continued support is truly appreciated. Brian’s sincere thanks to everyone for all the love and support.

