NXT Halloween Havoc updates

The beginning of next Tuesday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event is expected to air commercial-free, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast. It was noted that the first 30 minutes of the USA Network broadcast will air without interruptions.

On a related note, WWE will be holding a Halloween Costume Contest for fans attending next Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc event at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The winner will get to meet a NXT 2.0 Superstar, and some of the costumes may be shown on the Halloween Havoc broadcast.

Below is the current line-up for next Tuesday’s NXT Halloween Havoc special:

Halloween Havoc Host: LA Knight

Halloween Havoc Special Guest: Chucky

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Wheel stipulation to be revealed next week.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter (c)

Wheel stipulation to be revealed next week.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Scareway To Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)

The debut or return of a new mysterious Superstar

The debut of Solo Sikoa

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis have invited NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to a Haunted House to get Hayes’ missing title belt back