WWE SmackDown Report – 10/22/2021

– The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Brock Lesnar in the main event of Thursday’s big show in Saudi Arabia. We’re live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s show and send us to the ring.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops at the entrance-way and raises his finger in the air as the pyro goes off behind him. Reigns marches to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction and Heyman walks behind him with the strap in the air.

Cole shows us how Brock Lesnar, as he was leaving Saudi Arabia on Thursday, was heard saying he would beat Reigns senseless as soon as he got to SmackDown tonight. Reigns enters the ring and raises his finger in the air again as more pyro explodes. Reigns takes it all in and Heyman hands him the mic. Reigns asks if Heyman is holding the title for him or for Brock. Reigns says when he put his hand out, Heyman did the right thing with the mic, but when he put his hand out on Thursday, Heyman threw the title in the ring. Should we work on this? Reigns extends his other hand and Heyman places the title in it. Reigns says that was pretty easy, wasn’t it? Reigns says Heyman isn’t great at his job, but Reigns is. There’s no denying at this point, he’s the best at what he does, he’s carried the product, carried WWE, on his back for more than a year and a half now. He’s The Tribal Chief, The Head of The Table, the greatest Universal Champion of all-time.

The crowd is giving him mixed reactions during all this. Reigns says he’s the best because he’s smashed everyone and the list is getting so long now. Daniel Bryan, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Cesaro, Finn Balor, John Cena, and Heyman’s boy, Brock. Reigns says he smashed Brock at Crown Jewel. Speaking of Brock, Reigns asks Heyman what Brock said about tonight’s SmackDown. Heyman recalls how Brock said the moment he arrives at SmackDown he was going to beat Reigns senseless. Fans pop and Reigns just laughs, then knocks the mic out of Heyman’s hand. Reigns said he beat Brock so bad he’s tweeting now. Reigns says if Brock wants to beat him senseless, he knows where to find him. This is his show, he runs WWE, and he’s not going anywhere. Reigns asks the crowd if they want to see Brock tonight. They do.

Reigns says he also wants to see Brock because he doesn’t mind smashing him two nights in a row. Reigns asks Wichita if they want to see him beat Brock tonight. They pop. Reigns says well then acknowledge your Tribal Chief. Reigns turns and faces the entrance, waiting on Lesnar to come out and face him. Reigns takes the mic again and says Lesnar must be scared of him. Reigns isn’t leaving the ring until Lesnar comes and faces him. Reigns looks on as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns is still in the ring with Heyman. Reigns is still ranting, saying he can’t blame Lesnar for not showing up because Reigns is the best and Lesnar fears him. Reigns goes on until the music hits and out comes Lesnar to a big pop, wearing street clothes. Lesnar starts walking to the ring as Reigns readies for a fight.

Lesnar suddenly rushes the ring, ducks a belt shot and clotheslines Reigns, then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor near the announcers. Lesnar follows but Reigns unloads with rights. Lesnar counters and sends Reigns into the steel ring steps as Heyman looks on. Lesnar grabs half of the steel steps and smashes Reigns in the face with them. Lesnar starts taking apart the announce table now. Lesnar goes for the F5 through the table but here come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

They save Reigns but Lesnar fights them both off, launching them into the ring post and over into the timekeeper’s area. Reigns attacks Lesnar from behind but Lesnar fights back and rams Reigns spine-first into the ring post. Referees and officials are down trying to talk Lesnar away. Lesnar grabs a camera from a camera man, shoves the guy to the floor, and then swings the camera at Reigns but Reigns dodges it and the camera smashes against the post. Lesnar knocks down a referee and another producer, tossing him over the announce table. Adam Pearce appears on the stage now, sending out a large group of Superstars from the locker room.

Lesnar waits at ringside and easily takes out a few Superstars, who looked like Drew Gulak and WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie. Rick Boogs and Erik stand with Pearce now, trying to talk Lesnar down as The Bloodline heads to the stage with Heyman. Lesnar rolls into the ring and stands tall as The Bloodline and Heyman retreat, looking back from the entrance-way. Lesnar barks at them while holding the Universal Title belt. Lesnar raises the title in the air and fans cheer him on as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers are standing amid the debris at ringside. We see replays of what just happened. Adam Pearce is in the ring now. He says no individual can come out here and hold up the show or cause carnage like we just witnessed. Pearce says Brock Lesnar’s actions were irresponsible and unacceptable. Pearce says Lesnar endangered everyone, including the fans, and he cannot allow that to happen, not on his watch. Fans boo. Pearce says he has the unfortunate duty of informing us that Lesnar is now suspended indefinitely due to his actions. Fans boo louder.

Lesnar suddenly appears on the stage, slowly walking down and staring at Pearce. Lesnar signals that he didn’t really hear what Pearce had to say. Pearce looks on terrified. Lesnar hops up on the apron and approaches Pearce as a “Suplex City!” chant starts up. Lesnar grabs Pearce by his tie. Lesnar speaks into the mic and says he didn’t quite hear what Pearce said, tell him again. Pearce is choking now, saying he has no choice, but Lesnar is indefinitely suspended. Lesnar backs Pearce into the corner and laughs as he lets go of him. Lesnar suddenly scoops Pearce and drops him in the middle of the ring with the F5 as the crowd goes wild.

Lesnar’s music hits but he grabs Pearce for another F5. Lesnar goes to the floor, brings a mic back in and tells Pearce to tell him again. Lesnar taps Pearce a few times in the face with the mic, then marches up the ramp, stopping to look back at the ring and smile. Lesnar heads back to the back as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole shows us what Brock Lesnar just did to Adam Pearce. We see how officials helped Pearce to the back during the break so he can be taken to a local medical facility.

– Sonya Deville is backstage on the phone as Kayla Braxton quickly tries to get a word. We see various Superstars hanging around in the background on this wild night. Naomi walks up and says after the stunt Deville pulled on her last week, they have unfinished business. Deville says Naomi isn’t going to make this all about her because it’s not about her, and she has other things to handle tonight besides going out and beating Naomi up again. She tells Naomi to get out of here. Drew McIntyre walks up and introduces himself. He says he’s going to the ring to issue an Open Challenge, with or without her permission, he doesn’t give a damn, and he will see what the Superstars on SmackDown are made of. Drew walks off.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. The flames shoot up as McIntyre marches to the ring. Drew takes the mic and says enough of the BS, let’s have a match. He doesn’t care who you are, bring your ass to the ring so he can kick it. Drew tosses the mic and waits for an opponent. The music hits and out comes Sami Zayn. Zayn takes the mic and taunts Drew, then goes on about how he’s something of a locker room leader around here, a gatekeeper.

Sami says Drew may be a former WWE Champion but as far as he’s concerned, he’s a newbie here on SmackDown. Sami enters the ring and says if Drew is looking for someone to answer his challenge, here is the best Superstar on SmackDown, despite people trying to hold him down. Sami accepts the challenge and says when he beats Drew, he will remain the best Superstar on SmackDown. Fans continue booing Sami as he and Reigns ready for the match.

The bell rings and Sami goes right to the floor to stall. Drew chases him around and back in but Sami goes right back to the floor for more boos. Drew goes back out and catches Sami this time, launching him into the barrier for a big pop. Drew smiles and taunts Sami about how he’s going to hurt him as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami is working Drew around the ring. Sami drops Drew with an elbow for a 2 count, and another. Sami argues with the referee now. Sami with more right hands and trash talking while Drew is on his knees. Drew powers up and rams Sami back into the corner, then unloads with kicks. Drew with a big belly-to-belly throw out of the corner for a pop. Drew with clotheslines now, then another big overhead throw.

Sami misses a shot and Drew drops him with a neckbreaker, then kips up for a big pop. Drew waits in the corner now but Sami rolls to the floor to avoid the Claymore Kick as fans boo. Sami drops Drew over the top rope now. Sami comes in and goes for a Blue Thunderbomb but he can’t get Drew up. Drew fights back but Sami hammers away with elbows. Drew blocks another Blue Thunderbomb attempt and drops Sami with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

Drew charges but he hits the ring post shoulder-first as Sami moves. Sami launches Drew into another ring post shoulder-first. Sami waits to deliver a Helluva Kick now as fans boo him. Sami mocks Drew and charges but Drew cuts him off with a big Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, McIntyre stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays as Cole and McAfee hype this as the start of the new SmackDown era. Drew poses in the corner to a big pop.

– We get a vignette for Hit Row, who will be debuting tonight.

– The ring crew is shown setting up for the official King of the Ring Coronation Ceremony for King Xavier Woods. The New Day’s music hits and out comes Kofi Kingston to a big pop. Fans chant “Kofi!” as he heads to the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package of stills from Crown Jewel. We go back to the ring and Kofi is in with a mic, and the King of the Ring throne, robe, crown and scepter. We got a replay of how King Woods defeated Finn Balor in the tournament finals at Crown Jewel on Thursday in Saudi Arabia. Kofi stands at the mic on a stand and gives a grand introduction to his tag team partner. The music starts back up and out comes King Xavier playing Francesca as fans cheer him on.

Kofi places the robe on Woods and he shows it off. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now. Kofi then presents Woods with the scepter, and then the crown. Kofi goes on about how the crown will represent the respect Woods deserves, and long live his reign. King Xavier is in full royal gear now. He takes the mic and says he cannot express what Kofi’s introduction meant. Woods says the fans show him so much love, they helped him turn his dream into a reality. Woods thanks the fans and says while his reign will be fun, it will be fair, and full of opportunity. Kofi pulls out a royal decree and leaves it, then gets a “Hail King Woods!” chant going. Woods and Kofi continue celebrating as a royal tune leads us back to The New Day’s theme starting up.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is backstage now. She was thinking about tonight’s Women’s Title Exchange with RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and remembered she never actually lost the red brand title. Becky says maybe Becky 2 Belts should make a return tonight.

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes Mansoor for this WWE Crown Jewel rematch. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a “coming soon” vignette for Xia Li. We go back to the ring and Mansoor waits as Mustafa Ali makes his way out. The bell rings and Ali charges with a corner dropkick but he hits the turnbuckles as Mansoor moves. They go at it now.

Mansoor with chops into the corner, then a big back-drop. Mansoor sends Ali over the top rope to the floor for a pop. Mansoor follows and keeps control, dropping Ali again as the referee counts. Mansoor brings it back into the ring and hits a big top rope crossbody for a 2 count.

Ali pulls Mansoor into the middle rope and he goes down. They tangle and Ali nails a big powerbomb for a 2 count. Mansoor blocks a neckbreaker and drops Ali on his head with a German suplex. Ali fights Mansoor off but Mansoor levels him with a huge clothesline. Mansoor gets fired up but runs into a big boot in the corner. Ali with a roll-up from the corner but Mansoor drops down on him and holds it for the pin to win.

Winner: Mansoor

– After the match, Mansoor stands tall and his arm raised as the music hits. Ali throws a fit and can’t believe it.

– We see Ridge Holland backstage with his baton. Holland says he used to be fighting on the streets of West Yorkshire and if you would’ve told him then he’d be on SmackDown one day, he would’ve believed you.

– We see Aliyah backstage now. She says she’s about to give SmackDown a makeover, and the brand is about to get a whole lot more “boujee” as she says.

– Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are backstage. Garza tells us to remember their names as the hottest tag team because when you look this good, winning is easy.

– Sheamus is backstage now. He says no one delivers in the ring like The Celtic Warrior and everyone knows he delivers banger after banger after banger after banger.

Hit Row vs. Dustin Lawyer and Daniel Williams

We go back to the ring and out comes Hit Row to the stage. Their music plays as we get promos and raps from all the members – “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Cole talks Hit Row up as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Scott starts off with enhancement talent Dustin Lawyer. Swerve unloads with offense and tags in Top Dolla. Dolla delivers a big senton and goes for the pin but enhancement Daniel Williams breaks it up.

Dolla scoops Williams and then catches Lawyer in mid-air. He holds them both, yells out, and then delivers a big slam to both. Dolla yells out and kicks Williams to the floor. Dolla talks some more trash and tags in Swerve for a big double team to Lawyer. Swerve covers for the pin to get the squash win.

Winners: Hit Row

– After the match, Hit Row stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays.

– We get another replay of what Brock Lesnar did to Adam Pearce earlier tonight. Kayla Braxton is backstage at the trainer’s room door, waiting for an update on Pearce. Sonya Deville comes out and says Pearce will be OK eventually. He’s a little on the fragile side and isn’t exactly a spring chicken, she says. Deville says she offered to go deal with Lesnar earlier but Pearce wanted to handle it himself, and we saw how it ended up. She plugs the Women’s Title Exchange for later on and says it could be explosive, and Pearce left her to handle that herself, but she’s sure everything will be fine. Deville walks off.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out comes Rick Boogs with his guitar. McAfee goes wild as Boogs begins his big introduction for WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura heads to the ring with Boogs as McAfee dances on top of the announce table. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more shots from Crown Jewel. We go back to the ring and out comes Happy Baron Corbin with Madcap Moss. We get a sidebar pre-recorded video with Moss telling another bad joke. The bell rings and Corbin drops Nakamura first, then laughs about it. Corbin keeps control as Moss laughs at ringside. Nakamura turns it around and levels Corbin with a big sliding dropkick for a 2 count.

Nakamura drives knees into Corbin while he’s down now. Nakamura with a takedown and a big knee drop for a 2 count as Moss encourages Corbin from ringside. Nakamura works Corbin over in the corner now. Corbin comes out of the corner but Nakamura drives him back with more knees and right hands in the corner. Nakamura with more kicks to cut Corbin’s offense off. Boogs shreds at ringside, which hypes Nakamura up with more strikes to Corbin.

Corbin misses a shot at Nakamura but knocks the champ from the top turnbuckle to the apron. Corbin blocks a suplex attempt from the apron, picking Nakamura up and dropping him straight to the floor. We go to commercial with Nakamura down at ringside as Boogs checks on him.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Corbin runs out and back in, dropping Nakamura with a clothesline as Moss celebrates at ringside. Nakamura kicks out at 2. Corbin mounts Nakamura with right hands as fans boo. Nakamura ends up countering a right hand and dropping Corbin again. Nakamura blocks strikes and unloads with kicks and punches of his own.

Nakamura gets sent into the corner but Corbin misses. Nakamura kicks him in the head as Boogs cheers him on. Nakamura drops Corbin in the middle of the ring but Corbin kicks out just in time. Nakamura waits for Corbin to get back up now. Nakamura charges but Corbin catches him for End of Days. Nakamura blocks it and they tangle but Corbin drops him on his head for another close 2 count. Corbin and Nakamura are both down now as Boogs begins to play Nakamura’s theme loudly from ringside. Fans join in and Nakamura fights back, blocking a chokeslam and delivering a knee to the face. Nakamura drops Corbin with a kick to the face.

Moss runs over and stops Boogs from playing, ripping at his guitar. Boogs and Moss face off at ringside. Nakamura comes out and drops Moss. Corbin takes advantage and sends Nakamura into the steel steps. Corbin brings it back in as Boogs and Moss go at it. Corbin drops Nakamura in the middle of the ring with End of Days, or now Happy Days, for the pin to win.

Winner: Happy Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall with Moss as the music hits.

– The announcers hype tonight’s Women’s Title Exchange. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is backstage. She says of course Becky Lynch isn’t going to hand over the SmackDown Women’s Title. Flair mocks her and says to just pretend it’s her suitcase Becky has been carrying around for years. We see highlights from Becky’s win over Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at WWE Crown Jewel.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for tonight’s Women’s Title Exchange segment. She hits the ring and poses for mostly cheers as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and new RAW Superstar Lynch is waiting in the ring with Sonya Deville. The music hits and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, the newest addition to the SmackDown roster. Flair poses on the entrance-way as pyro explodes. Becky clutches her title in the ring and isn’t impressed. Flair enters the ring and stands on the other side of Deville.

Deville says we are here for a very special transaction. She explains the situation, pointing to how they switched brands in the WWE Draft. Deville says they will now exchange the titles, and go to their respective brands. Deville holds her hand out to Lynch first but she’s not interested, and wants Flair to relinquish her title first. Fans chant “Becky 2 Belts!” now. Flair also doesn’t want to hand over her title first. Becky reaches over and knocks the title from Flair’s hand. Deville isn’t happy. Flair picks the title back up and hands it to Deville. Becky chucks the other title at Flair and it falls to the mat. Becky has the RAW title now, and Flair has the SmackDown title. Flair raises the SmackDown Women’s Title in the air and proposes a Winner Takes All match for tonight. Fans pop at that idea but the music interrupts and out comes Sasha Banks.

Banks says let’s make one thing clear – The Boss runs the blue brand. She says if Flair thinks she’s going to come here and take over, then bitch you’ve lost your mind. Flair says this is a PG show and that wasn’t very nice. Flair taunts Banks and says she must’ve come out because she felt left out. Becky says she’s going to RAW and will let them have it out, and will see one of them at Survivor Series. Becky drops the mic and exits the ring as fans chant her name.

Banks waves goodbye to Becky as fans continue chanting her name. Banks asks Flair if she’s jealous, and goes on about how she is the star of any show she’s on. Banks says Friday night is Boss Time. Flair wonders if anyone even remembers when Banks was champion. Banks suddenly decks Flair in the face and they start brawling.

Flair holds on to the top rope to avoid a Backstabber and rocks Banks in the mouth, sending her back. Flair tries to retreat but Banks delivers a Meteora from the apron to the floor. Deville tries to separate them at ringside now. Flair holds her face on the entrance-way, and is apparently bleeding some. Banks returns to the apron and stands tall as her music hits. Banks talks some trash to Flair as the post-Crown Jewel edition of SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

