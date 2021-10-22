Jessika Carr makes history at Crown Jewel

WWE referee Jessika Carr made history at Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel event from Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Carr worked two matches on the Crown Jewel card – the Hell In a Cell opener between Seth Rollins and the winner, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, plus the King of the Ring Tournament finals between Finn Balor and King Xavier Woods.

With the matches, Carr became the first female referee to call a WWE match in the Kingdom.

Carr tweeted on the opportunity and said she was blown away.

“I am so blown away at the opportunity that I was blessed with tonight. Thank you #CrownJewel I’ll absolutely share more of this in the days to come,” Carr wrote.

Carr was covered up in her referee gear, due to local religious laws, as were the female Superstars competing on the show – Doudrop, Queen Zelina Vega, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair. Natalya was also covered up for her in-ring segment with Titus O’Neil as they presented four breast cancer survivors for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Natalya responded to Carr’s tweet and wrote, “I am so proud of you @WWELadyRefJess. You’re truly a history maker!!!!!!!!!!! [zebra emoji] [two hearts emoji]”

Carr wrote back, “Love you Nattie [blue heart emoji]”

After a brief stint on the indies as a wrestler, WWE signed Carr to a deal in 2017, to work as the first female WWE referee since the 1980s. The first full-time female WWE referee in history came to the main roster from WWE NXT in December 2019.

