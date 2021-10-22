Impact Report, 10 / 21 / 21

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight’s edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!

Bullet Club vs FinJuice

David and Hikuleo start the match off before Chris comes in and David drags him to the corner before Juice comes in and smashes Chris’s face into the top turnbuckle before Chris chops him in the throat. FJ double up on Hikuleo for two before Hikuleo hits a spinning side slam for two before BC isolate David until he gets the hot tag to Juice who drops Chris repeatedly before knocking Hikuleo off of the apron. Juice hits mounted punches in the corner before hitting a cannonball and FJ double up on Chris for a near fall that Hikuleo breaks up before Chris gets a near fall off of a clutch. The referee is then taken out before Hikuleo hits a chokeslam and drags Chris on top of David for a near fall before Hikuleo and Juice come back in and exchange until Hikuleo hits a powerslam. FJ then double up on Hikuleo before the two referees count a double pin.

Winner: No Contest due to double pinfall.

– We come back from the break to the two teams arguing backstage before Scott D’Amore says that he’ll make a decision by the end of the night as to who will challenge the Good Brothers for the IMPACT World Tag Team titles at Bound for Glory Saturday night.

– We get a video package promo by Josh Alexander ahead of his challenging Christian Cage for the IMPACT World title at Bound for Glory.

Jordynne Grace & Fallah Bahh vs Chelsea Green & Crazzy Steve vs Tenille Dashwood & John Skyler

Fallah and Chelsea start the match off before Steve comes in and bites Fallah before John comes in and beats Steve down before hitting a side Russian leg sweep for two before Tenille comes in and boots Steve. Jon and Tenille chain together tags and offense before Jordynne gets the hot tag and drops both John and Tenille before hitting a running meteora into a sliding back elbow in the corner into a Vader Bomb before Fallah hits a running splash in the corner to all of his opponents. John then knocks Fallah off of the top before Tenille pins Fallah with the Spotlight Kick for the win.

Winner: Tenille Dashwood and John Skyler defeat Fallah Bahh and Jordynne Grace and Crazzy Steve and Chelsea Green via pinfall.

– We go to the ring where Rhino comes in before Heath comes out and faces off with Rhino before Heath gets on the mic and talks about he and everyone in the IMPACT Zone are confused before they’re interrupted by Violent By Design and Eric Young calls Rhino out for betraying them. Heath and Eric yell at Rhino before yelling at each other and Deaner attacks Heath before VBD lay out Heath as Rhino looks on before Rhino gets Deaner off of Heath and leaves the ring before leaving the IMPACT Zone over the railing. Heath then gets back up and attacks Deaner before Joe drops him and VBD choke Heath in the ropes before breaking the flag pole across the back of Heath before draping the flag over his body.

Savannah Evans (w/ Tasha Steelz) vs Mickie James

Savannah and Mickie lock up before Savannah tosses Mickie backwards and Mickie jumps on her back before Savannah drives Mickie back into the corner and elbows her way free before Mickie chops Savannah in the corner. Tasha distracts Mickie when she goes back with a flurry before Savannah drops Mickie with a right hand and chokes her in the ropes before whipping her into the corner hitting a running clothesline in the corner. Savannah locks in a bear hug before Mickie fights free and Savannah sets her up top before Mickie hits a meteora off of the top for two before Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo comes out onto the stage. Savannah then hits a running splash in the corner before Mickie counters a full nelson slam once before Savannah hits it on the second attempt for a near fall before Mickie hits a DDT for the pin and the win.

Winner: Mickie James defeats Savannah Evans via pinfall.

– After the match Deonna comes down to the ring and gets on the apron before Matthew clotheslines Mickie and lays her out before Deonna gets into the ring and talks to the downed Mickie as we go to commercial with Deonna and Matt standing tall.

– Back from the break Deonna is interviewed before Scott shows up and bares Matt from ringside for the Knockouts Title match at Bound for Glory.

– We get a one sided contract signing for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship match where Decay show up and a lawyer represents The Inspiration.

Trey Miguel vs Alex Zayne

Trey and Alex exchange wrist locks before Alex takes Trey down and have a knuckle lock with Trey pinning the shoulders of Alex down for several two counts before the two exchange pin attempts and flips before Trey hits an asai at ringside as we go to commercial.

We come back from the break to Trey in control before Alex comes back with a clothesline that turns Trey inside out before hitting a jumping frankensteiner for a deep two count before Trey hits a sliding knee for two before Alex hits a jumping knee. Alex then sets Trey up top before Trey escapes and hits a cheeky nandos into a diving meteora for the pin and the win.

Winner: Trey Miguel defeats Alex Zayne via pinfall.

– After the match Trey is attacked and laid out by Steve Maclin before Bullet Club’s Bey, Hikuleo and El Phantasmo come out and lay out Steve before laying out Trey next with a punch to the groin.

– Josh Alexander comes out to the ring and addresses his challenging Christian Cage for the IMPACT World title at Bound for Glory before Christian comes out and the two have words before Josh takes Christian down and the two brawl before they’re separated by security and the locker room as we go off the air.

