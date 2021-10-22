Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s taped Bound For Glory go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 93,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.49% from last week’s 89,000 viewers for the post-Knockouts Knockdown show.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 33.33% from last week’s 0.03 key demo rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 22,000 18-49 viewers. This is down 42.10% from the 38,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.03 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the third week in a row. The episode four weeks ago ranked #142 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo rating, and #140 in viewership.

This week’s Impact drew the third-lowest total viewership of the year so far, and the fourth-lowest total viewership since the show debuted on AXS TV in December 2019. The show tied with other episodes for the lowest key demo rating of the year. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 4.49% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 33.33% from the week before.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 36.30% from the same week in 2020.

The MLB NLCS Series game between the Braves and the Dodgers on TBS topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.102 million viewers.

The NFL game between the Broncos and the Browns on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 3.72 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 12.991 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Bound For Glory go-home Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final build for Bound For Glory, Mickie James’ Impact ring return vs. Savannah Evans, FinJuice vs. The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo in a #1 contender’s match, Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne, plus mixed tag team action with Jordynne Grace and Fallah Bahh vs. Tenille Dashwood and John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve and Chelsea Green. The main event segment was an in-ring promo with Josh Alexander and Impact World Champion Christian Cage.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Knockouts Knockdown)

October 21 Episode: 93,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode