Eva Marie update

Eva Marie is reportedly filming a movie, but it looks like a RAW appearance was nixed earlier this month.

Eva has not appeared on WWE TV since being attacked by Shayna Baszler on the September 27 RAW. WWE then announced that Marie was being treated for a possible dislocation of her elbow.

WWE mentioned during Crown Jewel that Marie is away filming a movie, but there is no sign of that on her social media, for what it’s worth.

It’s interesting to note that Marie posted an Instagram photo back on October 4 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, which was the site of the WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW. Marie was not drafted this year, but she was backstage for the show.

As seen below, Marie’s Instagram photo shows that she was wearing a brace to sell the Baszler attack, and that she was planning to return that night.

“Not all Heroes wear capes! I make my heroic return to #WWERaw after the vicious attack I suffered last week. I inspire millions of #WWE fans worldwide and couldn’t break their hearts by not appearing tonight. #ForTheFans #EVALution @WWE @WWEonFOX @peacockTV,” she wrote.

There is no word on why Eva never appeared that night, or when she will be brought back to RAW, but we will keep you updated.

Since returning to WWE in June, Eva has worked just 7 matches – a loss with Doudrop to Asuka and Naomi, a win with Doudrop over Asuka and Naomi, a win in an eight-woman tag team match, a loss with Doudrop to Natalya and Tamina Snuka, a loss to Alexa Bliss, and two straight losses to Doudrop, the last one coming on September 20.