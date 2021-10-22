Bianca Belair tops PWI Women’s Top 150 list

Former Smackdown Women’s champion Bianca Belair got the #1 spot in the PWI Women’s Top 150 list. This list is compiled in parallel with the men’s Top 500 list which Kenny Omega won this year.

Belair had a phenomenal year, main eventing WrestleMania with Sasha Banks and winning the Smackdown Women’s title back in April. She lost it to Becky Lynch in August at SummerSlam.

Four women from WWE, three from Stardom, two from AEW, and one from Impact made up the top 10.

Joining Belair are Utami Hayashishita from Stardom in #2, Impact Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo in #3, AEW Women’s champion Britt Baker in #4, Thunder Rosa of AEW in #5, WWE’s Sasha Banks in #6, Stardom’s Syuri in #7, former NXT Women’s champion Io Shirai in #8, Stardom’s Tam Nakano in #9, and NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez wraps up the the top 10.