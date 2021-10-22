10/22/21 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Miami, Florida.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook)

Hobbs dodges a few Orange Punch attempts and drops Cassidy with a spine-buster. Hobbs goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Hobbs takes Cassidy to the floor and delivers a kidney shot. Hobbs drops Cassidy back-first onto the barricade and wraps him around the ring post. Hobbs gets Cassidy back in the ring and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Hobbs drops Cassidy with a pair of sidewalk slams and sends him off the ropes. Cassidy counters and goes for a DDT, but Hobbs catches him and delivers shots to his ribs. Cassidy comes off the ropes, but Hobbs drops him with a clothesline as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hobbs has Cassidy on the mat and locks him in a single-leg Boston Crab. Hobbs slams Cassidy into the corner and sends him to the apron. Cassidy comes back and drapes Hobbs over the top rope and comes off the top rope. Hobbs catches Cassidy and applies a Torture Rack submission. Cassidy gets free and drops Hobbs to a knee. Cassidy runs the ropes, but Hobbs catches him again. Hobbs delivers shots to Cassidy in the corner, as well as a few splashes. The referee gets in his face, bus Hobbs picks the referee up and moves him to the other corner. Hook tells Hobbs to calm down, and Cassidy grabs Hobbs from behind and rolls him up with the mouse-trap pin.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes. Two guys wearing the masks that FTR were wearing on Dynamite are in the crowd. Penta gets in their faces and rips the masks off, and then FTR attack Penta from behind. They attack Abrahantes, as well, and take him in the ring. FTR grab the AAA and AEW World Tag belts and hold them in the air, but PAC rushes the ring and chases them out. PAC checks on Penta on the outside as FTR and Tully Blanchard leave through the crowd.

—

Match #2 – Grudge Match: Anna Jay vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Jamie Hayter and Rebel)

Baker backs Jay into the ropes and delivers a forearm shot. Jay comes back with a few of her own against the ropes, but Baker drops her to the mat. Baker goes for the Lockjaw and Jay goes for the Queen Slayer, but both counter out. They lock up and Baker drops Jay with a side-headlock take down. Baker applies a wrist-lock and takes Jay down again. Baker goes for a cover, but Jay kicks out at one. Baker keeps the wrist-lock applied, and then turns it into a headlock. Jay rolls through and applies a wrist-lock of her own. Jay kicks Baker in the face, and follows with an elbow shot that sends Baker to the corner. Jay kicks Baker in the face and drops Baker with an arm-drag. Jay goes for another kick, but Baker dodges it and slams Jay face-first into the turnbuckle. Baker chokes Jay with her boot in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Baker blocks a kick from Jay. Baker delivers a shot and drops Jay with the Slingblade. Baker delivers a twisting neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Jay kicks out. Rebel puts the glove on Baker and Baker delivers forearm shots. Jay comes back with a kick to the midsection, and follows with a DDT. Jay delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Jay goes for the Queen Slayer, but Baker makes it to the ropes. Baker comes back with a crucifix, but then Jay gets one of her own, both for one counts. Jay finally locks in the Queen Slayer, but Hayter gets on the apron for a distraction. Baker rolls Jay up for two, and then Jay kicks her in the face. Jay sends Hayter to the floor and goes for the Queen Slayer again. Baker kicks off the ropes, but Jay keeps the hold applied. Baker makes it to the ropes and drapes Jay over the middle rope. Baker delivers a thrust kick and locks in the Lockjaw, and Jay taps out.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-After the match, Baker continues to attack Jay, but Tay Conti rushes the ring and makes the save. Conti holds the AEW Women’s World title in the air as Baker, Hayter, and Rebel look on from the floor.

—

The bracket for the AEW TBS Championship Tournament is revealed. In the first round, Anna Jay will take on Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet will take on The Bunny, Hikaru Shida will take on Serena Deeb, and Penelope Ford will take on Ruby Soho. Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander received first round byes.

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes

-AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

-AEW TBS Championship Tournament – First Round Match: Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho

-Brandon Cutler vs. Jungle Boy

-Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: 10 vs. Jon Moxley

-AEW TBS Championship Tournament – First Round Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Announced for next Friday’s Dynamite:

-AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Danielson/Rhodes winner vs. Kingston/Archer winner

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC

PAC kicks Idolo in the midsection and sends him to the floor with a snap German suplex. PAC takes Idolo down with a dive on the floor, and then slams him into the barricade. PAC rolls Idolo back into the ring and goes up top. Idolo cuts him off and brings him back to the mat. Idolo stomps on PAC and goes for double knees in the corner, but PAC dodges him. PAC delivers kicks to Idolo’s knee, and follows with kicks to his face. PAC delivers a dropkick, but Idolo comes back with a chop. PAC delivers a forearm shot and sends Idolo to the corner. PAC goes for a cover, but Idolo kicks out. PAC grinds Idolo’s face into the mat and kicks him in the face. PAC delivers a knee strike and applies a rear chin-lock. Idolo gets free and sends PAC to the floor with a kick. Idolo runs the ropes and takes PAC down with a cross-body dive as the show heads to a commercial.