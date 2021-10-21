Stipulation for PAC vs. Andrade on AEW Rampage

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch.

As noted, PAC vs. Andrade II will take place on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode. Khan has announced that everyone will be banned from ringside to keep things fair. This comes after Chavo Guerrero interfered in the original match, helping Andrade get the win on the September 10 edition of Rampage.

On a related note, Rampage will also feature Tony Schiavone interviewing AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M in the ring.

Friday’s AEW Rampage was taped last Saturday from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. You can find full spoilers at this link. Below is the current line-up:

* Tony Schiavone interviews AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo with everyone banned from ringside

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Anna Jay

* The reveal of the TBS Women’s Title Tournament bracket

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy