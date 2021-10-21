Olympic silver medalist Tareg Hamedi saves Mansoor at Crown Jewel

Olympic silver medalist Tareg Hamedi made a surprise appearance at the Crown Jewel event, coming to the aide of fellow Saudi Arabian Mansoor.

Mansoor beat Mustafa Ali in the second match of the card but while he was celebrating, Ali jumped him from behind. Music then kicked in and an unknown individual came down with his face covered wearing karate uniform.

After he entered the ring, the man revealed his face to be Tareg Hamedi, the fighter who represented Saudi Arabia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to a big pop from the crowd. Ali then mocked Hamedi and invited him to fight. Hamedi dropped Ali with a karate kick to the face and then celebrated with Mansoor.

Hamedi got the silver medal at the Olympics in the 75kg event after he was disqualified for knocking out his opponent with an illegal kick.