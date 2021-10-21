LIVE COVERAGE OF WWE CROWN JEWEL

– The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens up with a shot of fans entering the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the Crown Jewel Kickoff. She is live from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT with Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg. They announce that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will now be a No DQ match, and the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be Falls Count Anywhere. The panel goes over the rest of the card and we get a preview and discussion for the WWE Title match.

We get a preview and discussions for the Queen’s Crown finals between Doudrop and Zelina Vega, and the King of the Ring finals between Xavier Woods and Finn Balor. Camp believes Woods will become King. The camera cuts backstage and shows us the locker room door of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as the panel talks about tonight’s No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match. The panel looks at the updated RAW and SmackDown rosters from the WWE Draft, which will officially go into effect tomorrow night with SmackDown. Kayla says the No DQ stipulation for Lesnar vs. Reigns has been pulled because the participants want nothing to do with the stipulation. We get a video package for Lesnar vs. Reigns now. Kevin Patrick catches up with Paul Heyman backstage. Heyman insists he never went over the Crown Jewel contract with Lesnar, as Lesnar alleged. Camp picks Reigns to retain, and Rosenberg agrees. Kayla sends us to the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show and send us to the ring.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go to the ring for tonight’s Kickoff opener as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos come out for this non-title match – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Out next are Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Cedric starts off with Jey as fans begin chanting for The Usos. They lock up and Jey applies a headlock, then drops Cedric with a shoulder. Uso shouts to the crowd for a pop. Uso keeps control and delivers a big slam for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Cedric drops Jey after an apron distraction by Shelton.

Cedric brings Jey to the corner and tags in Shelton to take over. Shelton stomps away on Jey. Cedric tags back in but Jey fights them both off. They deliver a big double team with Cedric driving a knee into Jey’s face for a 2 count. Cedric keeps control and taunts Jimmy as he reaches for a tag. Cedric keeps Jey down and tags Shelton back in, who stomps Jey to keep him down. Shelton with a shoulderbreaker. Shelton grounds Jey now, working on his arm as fans rally.

Shelton and Cedric continue to dominate Jey with power moves, working on his arm and double teaming him. Shelton tags back in and stretches the arm as the referee warns him. Jey finally nails an enziguri and Shelton goes down. Jimmy rallies for the tag but Shelton also tags in Cedric. Jimmy unloads on Cedric and knocks Shelton off the apron.

Cedric uppercuts Jimmy but Jimmy comes right back with his signature offense. Jimmy with a big modified Samoan Drop for a close 2 count. Jimmy works Cedric in the corner and delivers the big hip attack for another close 2 count. Cedric cuts Jimmy off with a big kick. Jimmy rolls him for a close 2 count. Shelton with a cheap shot from the apron. Cedric follows up with a Brainbuster to Jimmy for a close 2 count. Cedric can’t believe it.

Shelton tags back in for another double team from the corner but Jimmy fights him off. Jey runs over and holds Cedric’s ankle from the floor. Jimmy drops Cedric but turns around to a running knee from Shelton. Shelton drops Jimmy on his head for a 2 count as Jey makes the save. Cedric drops Jey but gets kicked by Jimmy. Shelton misses Jimmy but counters a move and levels him with a Paydirt. Jimmy kicks out just in time.

Jimmy blocks a powerbomb from Shelton and superkicks him. Jey comes in and they take out both opponents with double superkicks. Jey goes to the top and hits a big Uso splash to Cedric for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos stand tall and begin to celebrate as the music hits and fans cheer them on.

– We go back to the panel for more Crown Jewel discussion. They show a preview for the Hell In a Cell opener, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge is the predicted winner by Camp and Rosenberg. They also both go with Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch to retain in their matches. Camp believes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will defeat Bobby Lashley, but Rosenberg disagrees. That’s it for the Kickoff pre-show.

– The 2021 WWE Crown Jewel event opens up with a video package. We’re live from the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as pyro explodes inside the arena and fireworks shoot through the sky. Michael Cole welcomes us to a packed house. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They introduce the Arabic announce team, who is also at ringside.

Hell In a Cell: Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

The familiar sound starts up over the arena as the red Hell In a Cell structure lowers around the ring. We get a video package for the big rubber match between Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Back from the promo and out first comes Rollins. He stops outside of the Cell and poses for the Saudi crowd. Fans boo as Rollins enters the Cell. The music hits and out next comes Edge to a huge pop. Edge heads to the ring as the pyro explodes.

The bell rings after the Cell door is locked. They go at it to start. They brawl in the corner and Edge turns it around coming out of the corner. Edge catches Rollins and drops him over the top rope. Edge keeps control and sends Rollins to the apron to regroup. Rollins grabs Edge and drops him over the top rope. Rollins launches himself back into the ring with a flying knee to the face.

Rollins runs for a suicide dive but he crashed into the Cell steel as Edge side-steps. Edge grinds Rollins’ face into the Cell wall now. Edge slams Rollins back into the steel again, then whips him into the steel ring steps. Edge brings it back in the ring and slides two steel chairs in. Edge drops Rollins with the Edge-ucution for a close 2 count. Edge grabs the bar off the bottom of the chair and tries for the Glasgow Grin but Rollins fights him off. Rollins tries to jab the bar into Edge’s eye now but Edge fights him off. Rollins with a Slingblade for a 2 count.

Rollins runs and dropkicks Edge under the bottom rope to the floor. Rollins launches Edge into the Cell wall now, and again. Edge is sent back in but he runs and dropkicks Rollins under the bottom rope, sending him crashing into the steel as Rollins looked under the ring. Edge brings Rollins to the apron and rocks him with knee strikes. Edge with a big thrust in the corner now. Rollins comes back and drops Edge with a chair shot as fans boo. Rollins with several more chair shots over the back to keep Edge down. Fans boo and chant “you suck!” at Rollins as he stands tall.

Rollins looks to do the Con-Chair-To but Edge blocks him. Edge applies the Crossface now. Rollins goes for the bottom rope but that will do no good. Rollins grabs the bar from the chair instead, jabbing it into Edge’s eye to break the hold. Rollins tosses a chair to Edge and he catches it. Rollins punches the chair into Edge’s face. Rollins goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash for a close 2 count. Rollins mounts Edge with right hands now, showing some frustration.

Rollins goes under the ring and brings out a table as fans chant “yes!” now. Rollins stands the table up at ringside while Edge recovers in the ring. Rollins comes back in and grinds at Edge’s hurt eye. Rollins keeps control and delivers the Unprettier for a close 2 count as fans rally for Edge. Rollins goes to the top but Edge shoves him off from behind, sending him into the Cell wall, then through the table at ringside.

Edge rolls Rollins back in and covers for a 2 count. Edge takes apart the steel steps at ringside now, bringing them into the ring. Edge pushes the steps into the middle of the ring while Rollins is still down. Edge brings Rollins onto the steps but Rollins blocks and swings. Edge ducks and drops Rollins onto the steps with the Edge-o-Matic. Edge also takes a fall on part of the steel. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now as Edge gets up first. Edge grabs a chair and takes it to the top turnbuckle. Edge leaps from the top onto Rollins, who is still down on the half of the steps, and smashes the chair into him with a flying elbow. Rollins still kicks out at 2.

Edge charges for a Spear but Rollins superkicks him. Rollins follows up with a Pedigree in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Rollins waits in the corner for Edge to get up. He goes for a Stomp but Edge catches him for a Buckle Bomb. Edge comes right back with a Spear for a close 2 count and Edge can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” again. Edge goes under the ring and brings a ladder out now. Edge slides the ladder in and rams it into Rollins’ face as Rollins gets up to his feet with a chair in hand. Edge leans the ladder against the ropes in the corner now.

Edge takes Rollins back to the opposite corner and then whips Rollins to the ladder but Rollins counters and sends Edge into the leaning ladder. The ladder then falls on Edge. Rollins slams the ladder on Edge to keep him down. Rollins stands a table up in the ring now. Rollins pounds on Edge with right hands, focusing on the neck as fans boo. Rollins places Edge on the table and then stands the ladder up in the corner. Rollins climbs the turnbuckles, then gets on the ladder while Edge is laid out on the ladder. Edge comes off the ladder and climbs up, meeting Rollins on the ladder but Rollins knocks him off. Edge climbs the ladder again but he’s slow to move. Edge grabs Rollins for a superplex from the top of the ladder. Rollins resists and fights back, also hitting a thumb to the eye. Rollins flips over the top of the ladder with a huge Sunset Bomb to put Edge through the table. Edge still kicks out at 2 and Rollins is shocked.

Rollins is furious now. He goes under the ring looking for weapons while Edge is flat on his back in the ring. The referee Jessika Carr, who is covered up, clears the ring of the table debris. Rollins comes back in and superkicks Edge to his knees, then rocks him again. Rollins with another superkick while Edge is on his knees. Rollins continues to yell at Edge and dare him. Rollins empties out a tool bag in the ring now, then pulls a chain out. Rollins wraps the chain around his boot as Edge is flat on his face. Rollins superkicks Edge in the face with the chain wrapped around his boot. Edge falls over from his knees once again.

Rollins decides not to go for the pin. He places a chair next to Edge and yells in his face about how this is the way his fairy tale will end. Rollins puts the chair under Edge’s head. Rollins backs up and goes for the Stomp into the chair but Edge quickly puts the chair up and it jabs Rollins between the legs. They both are down now but struggling to get up. Edge gets up first and stares Rollins down. Edge with a superkick to the face. Edge stalks Rollins some more, stumbling around the ring. Edge with another superkick to the face while Rollins struggles to get up from his knees.

Edge takes the chain off Rollins’ boot and uses it to pull back on Rollins’ mouth. Rollins grabs a wrench from the tool bag but Edge stops him and uses that for the Glasgow Grin. Rollins goes to tap but Edge breaks the hold, dropping the wrench. Edge isn’t done punishing Rollins. He places a chair under Rollins’ head now as fans cheer him on. Edge backs up and uses Rollins’ Stomp to smash his face into the chair. Edge covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Edge

– After the match, the music hits while Edge is still laid out on top of Rollins. We go to replays. Edge looks a bit emotional as he stands tall now while fans cheer him on. The fireworks go off as the Cell is raised above the ring. Edge sits on his knees in the middle of the ring, recovering from the match. He gets back up and exits the ring while fans cheer him on.

Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Back from a break and out first comes Mustafa Ali for the next match. We see a few happenings that led to this grudge match. Hometown star Mansoor is out next to a big pop.

The bell rings and the two stare each other down as fans cheer. They lock up and Mansoor applies a headlock, then a takedown. Mansoor grounds Ali but they get right back up, Mansoor in control. Ali decks Mansoor and controls him by his arm now. Mansoor kips up but Ali takes him right back down, still in control of his arm. They tangle some more and now Mansoor takes Ali down by his arm. Mansoor works on the arm some more but Ali turns it around. Mansoor reverses and takes Ali back down, then hits a standing moonsault for a 2 count.

Mansoor keeps going and dropkicks Ali. Ali goes to the floor to regroup, yelling at the crowd in frustration. Ali comes back in but Mansoor grabs him, then slams him to the mat. Ali backs them into the corner and backs off as the referee counts, but then kicks Mansoor in the gut with a back kick cheap shot. Ali chops Mansoor in the corner and taunts the crowd to boos.

Mansoor mounts more offense but Ali goes back to the floor for a breather. Mansoor attacks but Ali ends up yanking him from the apron, sending him crashing down to the floor by using the apron cover. Ali keeps control at ringside and sends Mansoor into the barrier. Ali taunts the crowd for more boos. Ali brings it back in for a 2 count. Ali with a Camel Clutch in the middle of the ring now.

Ali keeps the hold locked in as Mansoor tries to power up. Mansoor gets up with Ali on his back but Ali elbows him. Ali blocks a suplex and unloads with forearms to the back. They tangle some more and Ali nails a tornado DDT from the corner for a close 2 count. Ali taunts Mansoor while he’s down, then sends him to the corner for more strikes. Ali calls Mansoor a loser and then worthless while keeping him down in the corner. Ali says Mansoor is nothing, then throws a kick but it’s caught. Mansoor stands up with the kick, then goes to work with right hands. Ali counters but Mansoor drops him with an enziguri, then hits an inverted Atomic Drop into a Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Fans chant for Mansoor now as he unloads on Ali in the corner while the referee warns him with the 5 count. Mansoor runs into a big boot in the face. Ali charges but gets leveled with a clothesline. Ali rolls to the floor as Mansoor grabs him for a pin. Mansoor goes for the suicide dive but Ali meets him at the ropes with a dropkick to the face. Ali goes to the top for the 450 but he has to roll through. Mansoor catches him with a release belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckles. Mansoor goes to the top and hits the moonsault but his neck is bothering him as he’s slow to crawl for the pin. Ali kicks out at 2, then turns the pin over into a Koji Clutch.

Mansoor fades in the hold but finally he gets out. Ali goes back to the top as fans rally for Mansoor. Ali goes for the 450 but he lands hard as Mansoor rolls out of the way. Mansoor comes over the top rope with a twisting neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: Mansoor

– After the match, Mansoor stands tall as the music hits and the hometown crowd pops big. We go to replays. Mansoor continues celebrating until Ali attacks and beats him down to boos. The music hits and out comes a man with his face covered up. Ali looks on as the man slowly makes his way to the ring. The man faces off with Ali as fans cheer. He removes his face covering and reveals himself to be Tareg Hamedi, a Saudi karateka who won a silver medal in the 2020 Olympics. Fans pop big for Hamedi and Ali is worried. Ali now taunts Hamedi as Hamedi bounces around. Ali charges but Hamedi drops him with a kick to the head. Hamedi then helps Mansoor up from the corner and they hug in the middle of the ring. Hamedi and Mansoor celebrate as the music starts back up and fans cheer them on with a standing ovation. We go to replays. Hamedi heads to the back while Mansoor stops and greets family at ringside. Mansoor catches up with Hamedi on the ramp and they head to the back.

– Back from a break and we get a Breast Cancer Awareness Month video. Titus O’Neil is in the ring with Natalya now. They have four Saudi breast cancer survivors with them, representing the Zahra Breast Cancer Association. They each have a custom WWE Women’s Title belt with them. Natalya and Titus get the crowd to cheer them on.

– Cole shows us how the Royal Saudi Air Force did a fly-over the arena earlier today.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle

We go back to the ring and out first are AJ Styles and Omos. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton. Orton is out first but there’s no sign of his partner. Riddle finally comes out riding a camel, with a handler leading the way. They hit the ring and the pyro goes off.

The bell rings and AJ starts off with Riddle. AJ beats Riddle into the corner and talks some trash but it back-fires as Riddle comes back with kicks. They go at it and Riddle levels AJ with a big kick. Orton tags in while Riddle holds AJ in the corner. Orton rocks AJ and takes him to the opposite corner. Fans chant for the RKO now. Orton keeps control and has an early RKO attempt blocked.

Orton stomps AJ to keep him down and goes for the eyes. Riddle tags in to take over. Riddle grabs AJ for a gutwrench suplex, then spins him around, and finally slams him. Riddle drops AJ near Omos, which allows him to tag the big man in. Riddle charges but Omos knocks him out of the air to the mat. Omos scoops Riddle but he slides out and tags in Orton for a big pop. Omos challenges Orton to come through the ropes and bring it. Omos taunts Orton some more. Orton with a big right hand and it does nothing, and again. Omos tells him to bring it as hard as he can again. Omos blocks it and drops Orton with a big shoulder to boos.

Omos holds Orton down by his head as the referee counts. Omos scoops Orton and drops him face-first into the top turnbuckle. Omos drags Orton to their corner and AJ comes in stomping away. Fans chant for Orton as AJ keeps control. Orton kicks AJ and unloads with right hands. AJ dropkicks Orton for a 2 count. Omos comes in and holds Orton down but Orton rakes him to get free. Riddle and AJ go at it now. Riddle unloads and also rocks Omos on the apron. Riddle with a big Exploder suplex to AJ, then a standing moonsault, and a Bro-ton. Riddle with a running punt kick for a close 2 count.

Orton and AJ are back in now. Orton rocks AJ and delivers the powerslam in the middle of the ring. Orton with the second rope draping DDT but Omos breaks it up. Riddle grabs Omos from the floor and Orton saves Riddle, dropping Omos over the top rope to send him to the floor. AJ attacks Orton and goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Orton catches him in mid-air with the RKO. Riddle tags in and delivers the Floating Bro for the pin to retain.

Winners: R-K-Bro

– After the match, Orton and Riddle stand tall in the middle of the ring and hug as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Kevin Patrick is backstage with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, who is confident about her Triple Threat title defense and isn’t worried about the odds being against her when it comes to a potential title loss. Becky says it’s time for the champ to remind everyone just who the hell she is. We go to a break.

Queen’s Crown Tournament Finals: Doudrop vs. Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring for the finals of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. Zelina Vega is out first, followed by Doudrop. Both Superstars are covered up.

They meet in the middle of the ring and have words. Doudrop shoves her away. Vega comes back with kicks but Doudrop catches a kick and headbutts her to the mat. Vega comes back and flies off the top but Doudrop catches her. Vega slides down but Doudrop goes to work on her with more offense.

Doudrop with a big slam in the middle of the ring, then an elbow drop. Doudrop goes on until Vega turns it around and mounts offense. Vega with a big tornado DDT for a close 2 count. Vega tries again but Doudrop kicks out. Vega applies a modified Dragon Sleeper now as the referee checks on Doudrop. Doudrop smashes Vega back into the corner and they tangle. Doudrop levels her with a clothesline and they both go down.

Doudrop misses a corner cannonball and Vega attacks but can’t get the pin. Doudrop counters and nails a big sidewalk slam for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Doudrop with a big running senton for another close 2 count. Vega moves as Doudrop goes for a big splash. Vega comes right back and delivers the Code Red powerbomb for the pin to win the tournament and become Queen.

Winner and the Inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament Winner: Zelina Vega

– After the match, Vega stands tall and looks a bit emotional as she does her royal wave to the crowd. Vega heads to the stage and puts on her cape, then puts on the crown as fans cheer her on. Vega then grabs the scepter and takes a seat in the Queen’s Crown throne as she is announced as Queen Zelina. The pyro goes off and fireworks explode over the arena as Vega celebrates.

No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere Match: Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

Back from a break and out comes Bobby Lashley for our No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match. The camera goes backstage and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg from his locker room. Goldberg makes his way out and goes through the pyro as fireworks explode over the arena. Fans chant “Goldberg!” as Lashley waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Goldberg didn’t see Lashley wrap a chain around his fist. They go at it and Goldberg takes the chain strikes to start. Lashley beats Goldberg down and launches him into the ring post shoulder-first as some fans boo. Lashley beats Goldberg down and goes to ringside. Lashley looks under the ring but goes over and grabs a steel chair instead.

Lashley uses the chair on Goldberg, then sends him shoulder-first into the ring post again. Lashley brings a table into the ring now as Goldberg slowly recovers. Lashley beats Goldberg back down with elbow strikes, then stands on his injured left knee as Goldberg screams out in pain from the corner. Lashley leans the table up in the corner. Goldberg gets back to his feet but Lashley charges with a chop block and takes him back down. Lashley plays to the crowd for boos. Lashley goes to work on Goldberg’s injured knee now. Lashley wraps the chair around Goldberg’s knee and grinds it, then stomps on it.

Lashley goes to the bottom rope and stomps the chair around Goldberg’s leg once again. Lashley stands tall for more boos as the referee checks on Goldberg. Lashley stalks Goldberg from the corner as fans chant for Goldberg to get up. Goldberg crawls to the ropes and tries to pull himself u. Lashley charges for a Spear but Goldberg moves and Lashley crashes through the table. Goldberg slowly gets back to his feet now.

Goldberg gets up and meets Lashley in mid-air with a big Spear. Fans pop for Goldberg as he grabs Lashley for the Jackhammer. He lifts Lashley and drops him with the Jackhammer, but does not go for the pin. Goldberg takes his gloves off and stomps on Lashley. Goldberg tosses Lashley to the floor and follows. Goldberg charges and puts Lashley through the barrier with a Spear. Goldberg talks some trash about Lashley putting his hands on his son. Fans chant for Goldberg again.

Goldberg picks Lashley up from the timekeeper’s area debris, then drops him over the top of the barrier while yelling in his face. Goldberg slams Lashley face-first into the announce table. Lashley is dazed as Goldberg works him around the ringside area now. Goldberg takes apart the steel ring steps, places Lashley face-down on the steel and tells him he’s going to pay. Goldberg grabs the other half of the steps and slams them at Lashley but Lashley moves out of the way just in time.

Goldberg stalks Lashley up the ramp to the stage now. Lashley slowly gets back to his feet as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin come down with kendo sticks. Shelton charges first and gets dropped, the same with Cedric, with ease by Goldberg. Lashley holds a kendo stick now, staring Goldberg down. Goldberg picks up a kendo stick also. They meet on the stage and Goldberg beats Lashley down with the kendo stick. Goldberg with more kendo stick shots. Goldberg snaps the stick in two and tosses it as Lashley slowly gets back up. Goldberg charges and delivers a huge Spear to knock Lashley off the stage. They both go crashing down below on the floor and Goldberg holds it for the pin to win.

Winner: Goldberg

– After the match, Goldberg stands tall but is limping around. The music starts up as fans chant his name. Goldberg walks back over and looks down at Lashley, who is laid out next to the stage. Goldberg limps back to the ringside area and hugs a group of kids at ringside. Goldberg limps back to the stage to make his exit. We see Lashley walking away from the debris now. Goldberg looks at the camera and warns to never mess with his family.

– The announcers talk about tonight’s show and we get some hype for the main event.

King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods

We go back to the ring for the finals of the 20121 WWE King of the Ring Tournament as Finn Balor makes his way out first. Out next is Xavier Woods, who plays Francesca on the way to the ring as fans chant for The New Day. Woods stops and talks to the camera about how he’s about to become King.

The bell rings and they do a show of respect fist bump. They lock up and go at it, trading holds and counters. They go to the mat and trade holds there. They break and get back to their feet. They charge and Woods counters with a side-Russian leg sweep for a 2 count. Woods rolls Balor up but Balor comes back with a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Balor grounds Woods with a headlock now.

