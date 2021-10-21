Becky Lynch talks Crown Jewel win

Today’s WWE Crown Jewel event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia saw SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retain her title over Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat.

Lynch took to Instagram after the event and said the match was about so much more than a title. She went on to talk about what it meant to perform as a female Superstar in the Kingdom, and congratulate Zelina Vega on winning the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. She also thanked WWE Producer Tyson Kidd for helping with their match.

You can see Lynch’s full post below, along with footage from the match: