NXT ratings/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 606,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.11% from last week’s episode, which drew 632,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.66% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. That 0.14 rating represents 180,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.69% from the 195,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #33 ranking.

NXT ranked #54 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #60 ranking.

This week’s NXT episode saw strong competition from the NBA and MLB. The show drew the lowest viewership since the taped episode on September 1, and the seventh-lowest audience of the year so far. The key demo rating tied with several other episodes for the fourth-lowest of the year. This week’s viewership was down 4.11% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 6.66% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.90% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 12.50% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Lakers on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.31 rating, drawing 3.385 million viewers. The MLB NLCS game between the Braves and the Dodgers on FOX topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.360 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.01 key demo rating.

The Voice on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.730 million viewers, drawing a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The Bachelorette on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.79 rating, drawing 3.003 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT 2.0 episode featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final Halloween Havoc build, new NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams opening the show, Tony D’Angelo’s returns to action, Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase, the Women’s Triple Threat with Halloween Havoc implications, The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium, Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez, LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller with the winner being named Halloween Havoc host, the debut of “Duke’s Poker Room” with Duke Hudson, and the main event, which was NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 revamp episode)

September 21 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 655,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 19 Episode: 606,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 26 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode