John Cena to Return to TBS For Another Season of Wipeout!

TBS is bringing new episodes of the John Cena co-hosted Wipeout in the new year. TBS announced that the series, which is hosted by Cena and Nicole Byer, will return for new episode starting on January 11th at 9 PM ET/PT.

The full announcement reads:

New Episodes of Cable’s #1 New Comedy “Wipeout” Return Tuesday, January 11, 2022 on TBS

Join Hosts John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Field Host Camille Kostek As They Watch Competitors Tackle the World’s Ballsiest Extreme Obstacle Course

All new episodes of Cable’s #1 New Comedy “Wipeout” return on Thursday, January 11, 2022 at 9pm/8c on TBS.

Hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (“F9,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker”) and Emmy Award-nominated actress/comedian Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!,” “Girl Code”), with field host Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model 2019, “Free Guy”), “Wipeout” is an adrenaline-fueled comedy competition series that pushes contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination as they race to win the grand cash prize.

Each game is split into three rounds and features a jaw-dropping, three-stage obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to test the stamina of the competitors.

This season welcomes teams from a variety of different backgrounds including a father-son duo with an unusual physical attribute, a record-breaking run by two firefighters, a sex therapist who has the hots for one of the hosts, and a divorced couple who team up to win the big prize – and features a few twists along the way from an obstacle course marriage proposal to Camille finding she’s been replaced by a sock puppet on her sick day to a redemption episode featuring some of John and Nicole’s favorite competitors from across the season. Testing the willpower of each contestant pairing, “Wipeout” captures the very best in extreme sports competition all while delivering laughs and more than a few epic fails.

Endemol Shine North America has produced the series for TBS with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Keith Geller, serving as executive producers. John Cena serves as an executive producer. Matt Kunitz, creator of the original series, serves as executive producer and showrunner.