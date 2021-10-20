Jim Duggan undergoes surgery

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan underwent an emergency surgery this morning.

Duggan’s wife Debra took to Facebook this morning and posted a photo of her husband in the hospital, noting that he was undergoing an emergency operation for an undisclosed issue.

“Back where we don’t want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra,” she wrote.

The 67 year old Duggan has dealt with multiple health issues in recent years, and underwent a heart procedure in March 2019. He was also hospitalized in September 2019. Hacksaw appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily in January 2020 and said he was doing great after health issues the previous year, and dropped around 40 pounds after listening to his doctor. He also said at that time that he had wrestled his last match.

Duggan appeared to be in great spirits at the Hero Con in Ft. Myers, Florida this past weekend, as seen in the Facebook posts below.

