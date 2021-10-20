Audio: Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay on joining Impact, leaving WWE, BFG, more

At Knockouts Knockdown on October 9, 2021, it was announced that The IIconics, now known as The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay), would be making their debut for Impact Wrestling at Bound for Glory

On today’s Impact Press Press podcast, the former WWE duo talked about leaving WWE, the possibility of one day returning to WWE, why they opted to join Impact Wrestling, adopting a new tag team name, preparing for Saturday’s Bound for Glory PPV, their excitement for facing new talent, and much more in this one hour podcast.