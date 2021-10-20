Alexa Bliss teasing another character change?

Alexa Bliss has apparently teased another gimmick change.

Bliss took to Twitter this week and posted a GIF that shows her undergoing her various recent character transformations, fueling rumors that we may see her bring back her old gimmick once she returns to the WWE storylines.

Bliss lost to RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules last month, and sat in the ring for a post-match angle where she cried with the remains of Lilly. This was another sign that she was set to undergo another gimmick change. It was then reported that Bliss would be off WWE TV for some time, and that she was scheduled for a sinus surgery.

Bliss was drafted to stay on the RAW brand in the WWE Draft earlier this month. Stay tuned for more on her status.

You can see Bliss’ tweet below: