WWE NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature the final build for next week’s Halloween Havoc special.

WWE has announced a tag team main event for tonight’s show with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker going up against The Grizzled Young Veterans. This comes just days before Breakker challenges Ciampa for the title at Halloween Havoc.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s NXT 2.0 show:

* The final hype for Halloween Havoc

* Tony D’Angelo returns to action

* Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase

* A Triple Threat with one member of each team in the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Triple Threat – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, champions Zoey Stark and Io Shirai. The winner will get to “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” for the match at Halloween Havoc

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.