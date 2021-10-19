Update on the Impact Digital Media Championship match at Bound For Glory

Chelsea Green is headed to Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view to compete in the Six-Way to crown the inaugural Digital Media Champion.

Today’s qualifying match saw Green defeat Madison Rayne to earn her spot in the match. The match was released on Impact Plus and YouTube for the “Ultimate Insiders” members, and will be released for everyone later this week.

Green is the second Knockout to be confirmed for the Six-Way title match. She joins Jordynne Grace, Crazzy Steve, John Skyler and Fallah Bahh as confirmed entrants. The final participant will be decided on Wednesday with Alisha Edwards vs. Tenille Dashwood.

Once the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion is crowned, the title will be defended on Impact’s social media channels, Impact Plus, TV shows, special events, and pay-per-view events. Male and female wrestlers will be able to compete for the strap.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The thirty-minute “This Is Bound For Glory” preview show will begin at 9pm ET, then the thirty-minute “Countdown To Glory” pre-show will air at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10pm ET. Below is the current Bound For Glory line-up:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice or The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok (c)

Triple Threat Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey vs. Chris Sabin vs. 14 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year. W. Morrissey will enter last, Chris Sabin will enter first.

Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design

If Rhino rejects Heath’s offer, he will have to face VBD in a Handicap Match.

Countdown To Glory Pre-show: Six-Way Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Alisha Edwards or Tenille Dashwood