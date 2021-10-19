Smackdown returning to STAPLES Center in LA in December

WWE is bringing Smackdown back to Los Angeles this December with the December 10 episode taking place at the STAPLES Center. This recent loop of WWE shows in the West Coast did not involve a stop in Los Angeles.

Originally, this episode was set to be held in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse but now Cleveland gets a Monday Night Raw on March 7, 2022 instead.

The majority of the FOX and FOX Sports offices are based in Los Angeles and WWE is expected to load up the show to flex their muscles in front of their TV partner. Several FOX executives will be in attendance for the show.