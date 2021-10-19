Shane Helms responds to report

WWE Producer Shane Helms has seemingly dismissed a report on how the AEW Rampage vs. WWE SmackDown ratings were a hot topic backstage at last night’s RAW.

It was reported during RAW, via @Wrestlevotes, that the ratings from Rampage and SmackDown were a hot topic backstage at last night’s RAW from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

However, Helms took to Twitter and said he heard nothing about the ratings.

“As someone who was there, I didn’t hear one word spoken about it. Not a single word. [man shrugging emoji],” Helms wrote.