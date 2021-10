Masha Slamovich



Real Name:

Height: 5’3”

Weight: 136 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 18, 1998

From: Moskau, Russland

Pro Debut: May 21, 2016

Trained By: Amazing Red, Chigusa Nagayo, Johnny Rodz & Yusuke Kodama

Finishing Move: Diving Headbutt

Biography

– After an impressive performance in Impact’s Knockouts Knockdown event, Slamovish signed with Impact Wrestling.