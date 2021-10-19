WWE NXT Report -10/19/2021

– The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up with a video package on how Carmelo Hayes captured the NXT North American Title by cashing in his Breakout Tournament title shot on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott last week. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT 2.0 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is not there tonight.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Trick takes the mic and asks Alicia to announce Hayes as the champion again. Fans cheer Hayes on and a “you deserve it!” chant starts up.

Trick says they look good but most importantly they have gold now, like they told us weeks ago. He goes on about how they’re not humble and hypes a Melo-bration for tonight. Fans chant for Hayes as he stands tall in the middle of the ring now. He talks about coming on the scene 4 months ago, blowing through the Breakout Tournament to prove that he is the Final Boss, then walking around for 2 months and waiting for the right opportunity to take what’s his. Hayes says last week he pulled a swerve on Swerve himself. Hayes says he tells us that to tell us this – when he shoots, he don’t miss.

A “he don’t miss!” chant starts up. Hayes says from this point on, he’s calling the shots, he is the Team Captain, and the leader of the New School, and as long as the title is around his waist, it is the A Championship and we will refer to it as that. He doesn’t care if fans, officials or NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa have a problem with it because he said what he said. The music interrupts and out comes Johnny Gargano as Trick keeps asking who is this disrespecting the champion.

Gargano says the energy in the room just changed. A “welcome back!” chant starts up. Gargano enters the ring and formally introduces himself to Hayes, saying he’s had his eye on him. Gargano has had the NXT North American Title more than anyone, and just wanted to come out and congratulate Hayes. Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” now. Gargano says this is the Mella-bration, and it’s fun, and he’s been having a lot of fun lately with things like weddings and bachelor parties, but now with Austin Theory on RAW, Candice LeRae at home pregnant, and Indi Hartwell married, he’s lost his way, but is trying to find what’s next for him, and he thinks what’s next is staring at him in the face. He thinks what is next is going back to doing what he was put on the planet to do, being in front of these people in this ring, against people like Hayes. Gargano says Hayes might not miss when he shoots, but there’s a first time for everything. Trick says Gargano should be worrying about his daughter because she’s been in his DM’s all week. Trick brags about how Indi loves he and Hayes. Gargano briefly jokes around with Trick, taunting him, and then says his son-in-law is right behind them.

Dexter Lumis is now standing behind Trick and Hayes. Hayes and Trick swing at Lumis but he ducks and looks to apply The Silence on Trick. Trick and Hayes are dumped from the ring. Lumis and Gargano stand tall together as fans chant for Lumis. Hayes and Trick re-group at the entrance-way. Trick teases going back into the ring but Lumis makes him put the brakes on. Gargano and Lumis give each other a thumbs up. Gargano grabs the NXT North American Title belt and taunts Hayes with it to end the segment.

– Still to come, a Triple Threat with Halloween Havoc implications, but Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker teaming up in the main event.

Odyssey Jones vs. Andre Chase

We go back to the ring for this Breakout Tournament rematch as Odyssey Jones makes his way out to a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Andre Chase is making his way out. We see students in the crowd wearing Chase’s sweater, and he dedicates this match to those students, calling them his Student Section. The bell rings and fans chant for Jones as they lock up. Jones easily shoves Chase to the mat. Chase applies a headlock, then kicks Jones, but it does nothing. They have words and Jones catches a kick. They run the ropes and Chase leaps with a flying shoulder tackle but Jones just knocks him out of the air.

Fans chant for Jones again as he takes Chase into the turnbuckles head-first, and again. Chase dodges a running plash in the corner, then hits a second rope missile dropkick to the knee. Chase keeps fighting and hits a few stomps as fans boo him. Chase with more offense but he’s slow to turn Chase over for a pin attempt. Jones kicks out at 2.

Jones blocks a punch as fans cheer him on. Jones fights back and levels Chase with his weight. Jones with a big slam in the middle of the ring. Jones with a splash in the corner. Jones with a rolling senton in the middle of the ring. Jones is all smiles as he hits another big splash in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

– After the match, Jones stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Jones stands tall as the referee checks on Chase.

– The Diamond Mine is walking backstage now. Malcolm Bivens talks about how all these people want a title shot, without earning one, when week after week The Creed Brothers have earned a shot. He goes on and says after seeing how NXT works now, he’s decided that The Diamond Mine will just take what they want.

The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium

We go back to the ring and out comes The Diamond Mine – The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, with manager Bivens, coach Hachiman, Ivy Nile, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are wrapping their entrances up. Aichner starts off with Brutus and they go at it. Aichner takes control and in comes Barthel for the double team. Barthel grounds Brutus and works him over. Brutus counters with a big belly-to-belly suplex. Brutus yells at Aichner as The Diamond Mine looks on.

Barthel unloads with chest shots to Brutus, then a headlock. Brutus fights out but eats a big uppercut. Barthel drops Brutus and nails a running kick. Barthel plays to the crowd for a mixed reaction. Julius distracts Barthel, allowing Brutus to attack. Julius tags in and slams Barthel as Hachiman barks orders from ringside. Julius with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Barthel side-steps with a big kick and a takedown. Barthel goes to the top but Strong grabs his leg, forcing Aichner to run over and kick at him to get him away. Julius takes advantage of the distraction and brings Barthel to the mat.

The Creed Brothers mock Imperium as Julius takes Barthel to the corner, working him over. Brutus tags back in and they double team Barthel. Brutus covers for a 2 count. Julius comes back in and tilt-a-whirl slams his brother on top of Barthel for a 2 count. Julius grounds Barthel now as Strong also barks encouragement from ringside. Barthel goes for a tag but Julius grabs him for a Gutwrench slam. Barthel counters for a 2 count.

Aichner gets the hot tag and unloads on both brothers. Brutus and Aichner go at it now. Aichner with a big senton with Brutus on his shoulders for a big pop. Julius makes the save just in time as fans pop again. Barthel tags in and fights Julius off. Julius catches Barthel in mid-air and spikes him to the mat but Aichner breaks the pin up just in time. Brutus comes in and attacks Aichner but the referee stops him and they have words. Kushida and Ikemen Jiro run down and attack The Diamond Mine at ringside, distracting Julius so that Barthel can roll him for the pin to win.

Winners: Imperium

– After the match, The Diamond Mine fights Jiro and Kushida to the back as officials try to restore order. Imperium poses in the ring until NXT Tag Team Champions MSK attacks from behind. The two teams brawl until MSK clears the ring. Fans may be chanting “you suck!” at the champs. Wes Lee leaps out of the ring and takes Imperium back down. MSK stands tall in the ring now, taunting Imperium with the titles and challenging them to a match at Halloween Havoc.

– We get a video package of Kyle O’Reilly at a nearby park on his bicycle, wearing a helmet and all. Kyle is waiting for someone to arrive. Von Wagner pulls up in a truck and Kyle asks where his bike is at. Von says for what they’re doing today, they won’t need bikes. Von introduces Kyle to some heavy workouts with logs from trees, pull-ups on branches, and chopping trees with an axe. They end the day with a few beers around a campfire. Kyle believes if they can get on the same page they can cause a lot of damage. Von agrees and says let’s kick some ass.

– We get a quick video package on Cora Jade. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Joe Gacy is somewhere speaking to someone we can’t see. He says what happened last week with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was a setback, and they learned that the NXT ring may not be such a safe space at all, but the mission remains the same. Gacy says they don’t need violence to get their message across and no one needs to be triggered. He says a few more buzz words, says he still speaks for the disenfranchised, and says he will speak for everyone as a coalition, and that they will will be stronger than as individuals. We see Gacy talking to Harland now, who is on the other side of a glass it appears. Gacy tells Harland to take his hand and follow him, calling him a little snowflake. Harland glares at him to end the segment.

Elektra Lopez vs. Cora Jade

We go back to the ring and Legado del Fantasma is out – Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. Santos says the first words he heard in this business were may God bless you with luck. He says new NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes is a lucky son of a bitch for winning the title last week, but his luck has vanished. Santos goes on and says he and Lady Luck will find Hayes. In the meantime, here is Elektra and she will set the record straight for Legado del Fantasma. Lopez takes the mic but before she can speak, the music interrupts and out comes Cora Jade.

The bell rings and they go at it with Lopez over-powering and launching Jade into the corner, then slamming her. Lopez taunts Jade while working her over. Jade with another big slam in the middle of the ring as Legado del Fantasma looks on. Jade fights back and nails a forearm to the face. Lopez drops her with a knee to the gut. Lopez takes it to the corner and sends Jade head-first into the turnbuckles.

Lopez launches Jade across the ring by her hair, then stands tall and taunts her some more. Lopez goes for a big slam but Jade counters and rolls her up for 2. Lopez comes right back and drops Jade with a strike. Jade counters out of nowhere again and rolls Lopez for the surprise win.

Winner: Cora Jade

– After the match, Jade quickly heads to the stage to stand tall as her music hits. Legado del Fantasma is shocked.

– We go right back to McKenzie Mitchell with Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker, asking if they can be on the same page tonight. Breakker says he’s seen this before ahead of other title matches but there will be no misunderstandings tonight. Breakker says that’s not happening tonight, and Ciampa better watch himself. Ciampa brings up how Breakker previously said he had his back until Halloween Havoc, and says he’s just following Breakker’s lead, champ. Ciampa walks off.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai vs. Persia Pirotta vs. Jacy Jayne

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai. The winner of this match will get to spin the wheel in the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” Triple Threat title match at Halloween Havoc.

Back from the break and we see the recent social media jabs between LA Knight and Grayson Waller, who will face off tonight with the winner being named the Halloween Havoc host. We go back to the ring and Persia Pirotta and Jacy Jayne are in the ring with Shirai now. Jayne slaps Shirai to start. Persia levels them both with a double clothesline.

Persia with big running corner splashes to both opponents Shirai comes back with running dropkicks for both. Jayne with a hurricanrana to Persia. Shirai levels Persia but Jayne breaks the pin up at 2. Fans do dueling chants now as Shirai and Jayne trade offense. Persia comes back into the mix but Shirai and Jayne attack her. Persia counters with a double suplex to both opponents. Persia scoops Jayne on her shoulders but Shirai dropkicks them to the mat. Shirai with a submission to Persia now but Persia powers up with a slam. Shirai kicks Persia to the floor.

Jayne runs the ropes with a suicide dive to Persia but the landing is botched and she lands bad as her feet got stuck in the ropes. Shirai goes to the top and nails a moonsault to the floor, taking both challengers down. Shirai stands tall at ringside as fans chant her name. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Back from the break and Jayne was removed from the match during the break after WWE medical deemed her unable to compete following the botched dive. Persia and Shirai are going at it now. Persia levels Shirai with a big boot but can’t get the pin.

Persia keeps control and delivers another splash in the corner for a 2 count. Persia with more power moves and 2 counts. Persia levels Shirai with another clothesline for another close call. Persia continues to taunt Shirai while dominating and keeping her down. Shirai gets up and fights back with forearms. Shirai gets caught in mid-air and then dropped with a big sit-down powerbomb for a 2 count. Fans chant for Shirai as both struggle to get back to their feet now. Shirai mounts offense on a comeback now. Shirai with a 619 and a missile dropkick for a close 2 count.

Shirai locks in the Crossface submission in the middle of the ring now. Persia powers up and slams Shirai. Shirai comes back and hits a German suplex. Shirai goes on and drops Persia, then nails the big top rope moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, Shirai stands tall as her music hits. She will now get to spin the wheel in next Tuesday’s title match. Shirai raises her title in the air as we go to replays. Zoey Stark joins Shirai and they “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” on the stage now as Persia and Indi Hartwell look on from the ring. The wheel lands on a Scareway To Hell Ladder Match. Shirai and Stark are thrilled while Indi and Persia look on, not so happy.

– The cameras cut backstage to Legado del Fantasma beating down Trey Baxter while taunting his girlfriend, Cora Jade. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs run in to make the save as officials try to break things up.

– We get a brief video package on Tony D’Angelo, who will be back in action tonight. It looks like the “Lashin’ Out” producer from last week is in his trunk.

– Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” teaser vignette for Solo Sikoa. He will debut at Halloween Havoc next week.

– We go to the bathroom and see Ikemen Jiro interrupting Kushida as he tries to use the stall. Jiro is excited to team with Kushida, but Kushida says if they’re going to team, he needs to be Style Strong. Jiro ends up dumping out Kushida’s Back To The Future gear from a bag, and says it’s time to go back to the future. They touch wrists and the lights go down to a glow to end the bathroom segment.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Ru Feng

We go back to the ring and out comes Tony D’Angelo to a pop. He hits the turnbuckles to pose as fans cheer him on. Ru Feng waits in the ring and we get the bell.

They lock up and Tony applies a headlock, then drops Ru with a shoulder. Tony with a stiff takedown and some working Ru over on the mat. Tony tells Ru to bring it, then takes him back down. Fans chant “let’s go Tony!” now as Tony taunts Ru and keeps him grounded. Ru rocks Tony a few times but Tony levels him off his feet with a flying elbow. Tony works Ru over and yells at him, then kicks him back down.

D’Angelo talks some more trash and delivers an overhead Northern Lights suplex, holding it and kicking back up with Ru in position. Tony then drops Ru on his head with the twisting neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, D’Angelo stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Samantha Irvin interviews Tony in the ring now, asking if he knows anything about Lash Legend’s producer Mark going missing. Tony asks if she’s some kind of snitch or something. He swears on the grave of his great grandfather and says he knows nothing. He hands her some cash and tells her to go buy something nice for herself, and fuh-gedd-aboutit! D’Angelo celebrates as the crowd cheers him on.

– We go back to “Duke’s Poker Room” with Duke Hudson. He makes some big plays and gets the best of an unknown man, and says his poker room is always open. Duke says whether it’s in the ring or the poker room, he is the house, and the house always wins.

Legado del Fantasma vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

We go back to the ring and the music of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs hits. They’re not appearing and the camera cuts backstage to Jensen laid out. Briggs and a referee are checking on him. Joaquin Wilde comes from behind and drops Briggs with a steel chair shot. Legado del Fantasma’s Wilde, Raul Mendoza, Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Wilde is in control of Jensen in the corner now. We see how Jensen and Briggs insisted on working the match. Jensen turns it around and unloads, launching Wilde across the ring. Briggs tags in and they level Wilde with a double shoulder. Briggs with a big side-slam and elbow drop to Wilde. Santos decks Briggs with a cheap shot at ringside as Lopez is distracting the referee. Mendoza unloads on Briggs as he takes over now. Escobar taunts Briggs while he is still down at ringside.

Briggs rolls back in but Mendoza unloads with stomps. Mendoza keeps control and works Briggs over in the corner now. Wilde tags back in and keeps Briggs down in their corner. Mendoza and Wilde dominate Briggs with quick tags now. They slam Briggs with a double back suplex. Santos smiles as Wilde covers Briggs for a 2 count.

Mendoza comes back in and hits a splash on Briggs for a 2 count. Mendoza ends up on Briggs’ back as he powers up. Wilde tags in and they double team Briggs to take his leg out, bringing him back to the mat as Jensen waits for the tag. Jensen finally tags in and unloads, clotheslining Wilde and knocking Mendoza off the apron. Jensen lifts Wilde high in the air and slams him, then levels him with a big boot. Jensen with big corner clotheslines to Wilde as the referee counts. Jensen with a powerslam to Wilde. Santos gets on the apron for the distraction, allowing Wilde to turn it around but Jensen counters with a back-drop.

Jensen goes to the floor and drops Escobar, then goes back in to deal with Wilde. Wilde decks him and tags in Mendoza. Wilde takes out Briggs, then Wilde and Mendoza drop Jensen in the middle of the ring with the double team for the pin to win.

Winners: Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde

– After the match, Legado del Fantasma stand tall as we go to replays. Legado del Fantasma stands together at the entrance-way while the music plays and Brooks and Jensen recover in the ring.

– We get a video preview for Mandy Rose vs. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez in the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match at Halloween Havoc next week.

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

We go back to the ring for a match to determine who will host Halloween Havoc. LA Knight makes his way out first as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get another cryptic dark vignette for the mystery Superstar debuting or returning at Halloween Havoc. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes are tearing up the locker room looking for the missing NXT North American Title belt. One of the lockers is lit up with spider webs in it. Trick pulls out a paper, apparently a drawing by Dexter Lumis, where Lumis and Johnny Gargano tell Trick and Hayes to visit an open house or a Haunted House next week to get the title back. Trick doesn’t like Haunted Houses but Hayes wants his title back. They walk off. We go back to the ring and Grayson Waller is out as Knight stares him down.

The bell rings and Waller rolls Knight for a close 2 count. Knight talks trash but Waller rolls him for another close attempt. Knight blocks a back-slide but misses a clothesline and Waller rolls him up again. Waller keeps control until Knight stomps on him and unloads with right hands. Knight ends up launching himself in from the apron with a big shoulder for 2.

Knight grounds Waller with a headlock now as fans chant for Waller. Waller breaks it with a Jawbreaker. Waller with big right hands and a clothesline, then an axe kick. Waller plants Knight in the middle of the ring and then goes to the second rope. Knight charges but Waller moves. Knight ends up getting the upperhand and dropping Waller with the BFT for the pin to win.

Winner and Halloween Havoc Host: LA Knight

– After the match, Knight stands tall as the music hits. He is now confirmed to be the Halloween Havoc host. We go to replays. Knight yells in the camera about how this is his show now.

– The announcers go over the Halloween Havoc card. A “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” stipulation has been added to Imperium vs. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ciampa is standing in the ring as fans sing his theme song. He clutches the strap and then raises it in the air until the music hits and out comes Bron Breakker to a pop. Out next are The Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson. They hit the ring without cutting a pre-match promo this week. Breakker locks up with Drake and shoves him off, then drops him with a shoulder. Breakker talks some trash as fans bark for him.

Breakker locks up with Drake and rolls him on the mat, then up and back down in a big slam. Breakker with another big slam. Drake seethes now as fans bark for Breakker again. Drake with a headlock. They go back & forth. Drake does a leap frog but Breakker grabs him in mid-air for a big powerslam. Breakker and Ciampa have some words. Ciampa tags himself in.

Ciampa goes for Drake in the corner but gets dropped with a cheap shot. Gibson tags in but Ciampa fights them both off and unloads with running clotheslines and strikes into the corner. Ciampa with a flying double clothesline to take both opponent down for a pop. Ciampa with a big knee strike to Gibson, right in front of Breakker while staring at him. Ciampa stares at Breakker some more while going back to work on Gibson. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Drake is dominating Ciampa after a double team on the outside, and after Gibson beat Ciampa around for a few minutes. Drake has Ciampa grounded in the middle of the ring now as fans rally. Ciampa fights up and out but Drake sends him into their corner. Ciampa elbows Gibson off the apron to the floor and goes back to work on Drake. Ciampa counters with a big belly-to-back suplex but they both go down, clutching their necks.

Ciampa goes for a tag but Gibson runs over and hits Breakker, forcing Breakker to chase him around the ring. Ciampa tries to tag but Breakker isn’t there. Drake takes advantage and goes back to work on Ciampa. Gibson tags back in to double team Ciampa for a close 2 count. Fans chant “Gibson sucks!” now as he works Ciampa over, using the middle rope as the referee warns him. Fans “we want Breakker!” now but Gibson keeps Ciampa near their corner. Drake tags back in and flies off the top with an axe handle while Gibson holds Ciampa.

Drake rocks Ciampa but Ciampa tackles him. Gibson tags right in and drops Ciampa to boos. Ciampa fights back with chops now. Gibson easily cuts him off and beats him right back down, stomping away. Drake tags back in for another double team out of the corner. Drake applies a submission to Ciampa’s neck in the middle of the ring. Ciampa breaks free and mounts Drake with right hands. Drake pulls Ciampa down by his beard. Fans rally for Ciampa now. Drake rocks Ciampa but Ciampa counters a neckbreaker, dropping Drake with a DDT. Drake and Ciampa are both now as Breakker and Gibson reach for tags.

Fans chant for Breakker. Gibson runs back over to Breakker but Breakker drops him at ringside. Breakker runs back to the apron to wait for the tag and Ciampa slaps him in the chest to tag him in, asking where the hell was he. Breakker goes to work on Drake now after a tense moment with Ciampa. Breakker with power moves to Drake while staring at Ciampa. Fans bark for Breakker some more.

Breakker applies the Steiner Recliner in the middle of the ring but Gibson breaks it up. Breakker powers Gibson over the top rope to the floor. Breakker grabs Drake and presses him high in the air, dropping him into a powerslam for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, the music hits as Breakker stands tall in the middle of the ring. Ciampa goes over and grabs the NXT Title belt as we go to replays. Breakker watches from the ring as Ciampa hugs the title and goes to make his way to the back. Breakker calls him back to the ring. Ciampa turns around and finally decides to go back in the ring. Ciampa and Breakker face off in the middle of the ring now. Ciampa holds the title up as Breakker smirks at him. Ciampa warns Breakker over Halloween Havoc as the go-home show goes off the air.

