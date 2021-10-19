Jacy Jayne possibly hurt on NXT tonight

Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

As noted, tonight’s show saw NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai win a Triple Threat over Jayne and Persia Pirotta. Per the stipulation, Shirai got to spin the wheel for the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” Triple Threat at next week’s Halloween Havoc event. The wheel landed on “Scareway To Hell Ladder Match” and that’s the stipulation for next week’s Halloween Havoc match that will see Shirai and Zoey Stark defend against Persia and Indi Hartwell, and Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

The match featured a spot where Jayne ran the ring to deliver a suicide dive to Persia on the outside. It looked like she didn’t get enough speed and landed bad as her feet got stuck in the ropes. Jayne took a bad landing to the floor, right in front of Persia.

NXT then went to commercial right after Shirai landed a top rope moonsault to the floor, taking Persia back down while Jayne was checked out.

WWE medics tended to Jayne during the commercial break while Shirai and Persia continued the match. Jayne was then helped to the back and the match finished with just Shirai and Jayne after the commercial break.

There was no update given on Jayne’s status, but WWE is still advertising her for next week’s Scareway To Hell Ladder Match for the titles.

Jayne has not commented on her status as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. Below is video of the botched dive, along with photos of Jayne being tended to during the commercial break: