AEW Saturday Night Dynamite rating/viewership

Saturday’s live Saturday Night edition of AEW Dynamite drew 727,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 30.95% from last week’s Second Anniversary episode, which drew 1.053 million viewers in the normal Wednesday night timeslot.

Saturday Night Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 24.32% from last week’s 0.37 rating for the Wednesday night show. The 0.28 key demographic rating represents around 366,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 23.75% from last week’s 480,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #4 ranking for the Wednesday night episode.

Dynamite ranked #34 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #29 ranking for the Wednesday night episode.

The last Wednesday night Dynamite episode to draw an audience this low was the April 7 show, which drew 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 key demo rating, and was the final episode that aired against WWE NXT. To compare, the last Saturday Night Dynamite episode before this aired on June 26 and drew 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 key demo rating. This past Saturday’s episode was up 12.02% in viewership and up 33.33% in the key demo rating from that last Saturday Night Dynamite episode on June 26. This Saturday Night Dynamite episode also drew better than the Friday Night Dynamite episodes from this past May and June. This week’s viewership was down 30.95% from last week’s Wednesday show, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 24.32% from last week’s Wednesday show.

Last night’s Dynamite viewership was down 11.98% from the same week in 2020, which was the first Anniversary Episode that aired in the normal Wednesday timeslot. The key demo was down 6.66% from the same week last year. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with NXT.

The MLB NLCS game between the Braves and the Dodgers on TBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.29 rating. The MLB NLCS game also topped the night in viewership with 4.668 million viewers.

The Florida vs. LSU college football game on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.369 million viewers. The college football game on CBS also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.39 rating.

This week’s Saturday Night edition of Dynamite aired live from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, and featured several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – the bracket reveal for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk’s return to commentary, Adam Page addressing his Full Gear match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Penelope Ford vs. Kiera Hogan, Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta, Malakai Black vs. Dante Martin, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers defending the AAA World Tag Team Titles against Andrade El Idolo’s mystery masked tag team, SuperKliq’s Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver, The Inner Circle fully reuniting against Men of the Year and American Top Team, and Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish, which ended up being the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode: 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Second Anniversary episode)

October 16 Episode: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode