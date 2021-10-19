AEW returning to Universal Studios again this weekend for more Dark tapings

AEW will be returning to Universal Studios Florida for AEW Dark television tapings this Sunday.

Tickets for the two sessions, the first one between 1PM and 4PM and the second between 5:30PM and 8:30PM, are available now at AEWTix.com. Tickets to attend the tapings are free but of course you need to pay the entrance fee for the theme park to be able to watch the tapings.

The AEW Dark tapings will be held on Soundstage 19 located on the backlot of Universal Studios. The graphic being used to promote the tapings include Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, FTR, Jade Cargill, Tay Conti, and Wardlow.

Last month the company taped over 50 matches during the two sessions.