WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, with the final build for Thursday’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

RAW will be headlined by Charlotte Flair defending the RAW Women’s Title against Bianca Belair. Tonight’s show will also feature the red brand semi-finals of the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals: Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler with the winner facing Zelina Vega in the finals at Crown Jewel

* King of the Ring Tournament Semi-finals: Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal with the winner facing Finn Balor in the finals at Crown Jewel

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits in a non-title match

* WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Bianca Belair in the main event

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.