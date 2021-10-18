WOW Wrestling Tried To Bring La Rosa Negra In To Work With Tessa Blanchard

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WOW attempted to reach a deal with La Rosa Negra, someone who has a controversial history with Tessa Blanchard, one of the top faces in the company’s looming return.

La Rosa Negra was the victim of an alledged incident where several sources close to the situation claimed that Blanchard spit on and used a racial slur about her. Ross Sapp noted Blanchard’s firm denial of these claims and stated that the two women have spoken since the incident.

Ross Sapp then reported that a few companies, including NWA, tried to bring Blanchard and La Rosa Negra and described WOW’s pitch for the two women to work together somehow on-screen. Though it’s unclear how this appearance would happen, Ross Sapp explained that Fightful was told the ideas varied from an “apology” to an attempt to “easing tensions.”

As for La Rosa Negra’s feelings about the situation, Ross Sapp reports that sources told him she was “insulted” by WOW’s offer.