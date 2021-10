NWA Women’s Champion Kamille will be defending the title against Kenzie Paige at the By Any Means Necessary event.

Oct 24th is HOT!🔥

After her BIG win over @ImChelseaGreen a few weeks ago, the NWA has granted a championship match to @KenziePaige_1‼

Unfortunately, #Kamille is always unimpressed w/ challengers. 👊

Does Kenzie have what it takes⁉

Don't miss it! https://t.co/hCmm1kfxtv 👈 pic.twitter.com/3fs3PLD9YP

— NWA (@nwa) October 13, 2021