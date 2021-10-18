Talking Smack to air after Smackdown on FS1 on October 29

The next time that Smackdown airs on FS1 instead of FOX on October 29, the show will return to its normal two-hour time slot rather than having extra 30 minutes, but in a move they also did last year, they’re also adding an extra hour of Talking Smack.

Talking Smack will start immediately at 10PM ET on FS1 following the conclusion of Smackdown and the entire hour will air directly head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT. This experiment was done last year when Smackdown also aired on FS1 and Talking Smack tagged along.

The Smackdown audience typically takes a big hit when it airs on FS1, with a decrease of over 50% of what they usually do on FOX.

Talking Smack typically airs on Saturday morning on Peacock and the WWE Network and the show is taped from the WWE television studios in Stamford with the occasional interviews taped during or after Smackdown.

A replay of Smackdown will also air on FS1 at 11PM ET, giving WWE five hours on the sports network that day.