WWE RAW Report – 10/18/2021

– The WWE Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW opens up live on the USA Network with Jimmy Smith welcoming us to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show, the final before the WWE Draft changes officially go into effect this coming Friday.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Flair takes the mic and wonders why there’s no goodbye celebration, the roster isn’t lined up to say their goodbyes to her, there are no “thank you Charlotte!” chants from the crowd. Flair isn’t happy with how she has to defend her title against some rookie, Bianca Belair, on her final night on RAW. Flair says this is bullcrap. Flair says she really thinks there’s some kind of conspiracy against her. She says Belair isn’t even really on the RAW roster yet, and she already has a title shot this week at Crown Jewel. And you people say Flair is entitled. Flair says all she wanted was a ceremony… she hushes fans when a “you suck!” chant starts up. Flair goes on with words for Belair until the music interrupts and out comes Belair swinging her hair.

Belair says this is no conspiracy, it’s justice served. Belair says she’s done nothing but prove she belongs here, and she deserves this rematch. Belair recalls how SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch saved Flair from Belair a few weeks back. Belair goes on and says she’s the star no matter what brand she’s on. Belair knocks Flair for begging to have a farewell, and tells her to take as much time as she needs to say goodbye to the title. Belair gives Flair some advice for post-title life and says when she comes back to RAW after Crown Jewel, she will have both titles. How is that for a rookie, Charlotte?

Flair decks Belair and goes for a running kick but Belair ducks. Belair scoops Flair for the KOD but Flair retreats to the apron. Belair knocks Flair off the apron to the floor with a handspring bump. Belair stands tall in the ring and dances around as Flair seethes at ringside.

– We get a video to hype tonight’s King of the Ring semi-finals match. The New Day is backstage with Kevin Patrick now. Woods talks about following in the footsteps of some past King of the Ring winners, and calls it his destiny. Kofi Kingston says we all know how important this is to Woods, that’s why he will be at ringside tonight, to prevent Veer and Shanky from interfering. Kofi says Woods’ dream is to become King. They celebrate more before heading to the ring.

King of the Ring Semi-finals Match: Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal

We go back to the ring for the King of the Ring semi-finals match as Xavier Woods comes out with Kofi Kingston. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a RAW return vignette for Seth Rollins. We go back to the ring and see some NBA players at ringside from the Sacramento Kings. Jinder Mahal is waiting with Veer and Shanky now.

The bell rings and Jinder beats Woods down first as Veer and Shanky look on from ringside. They break and Woods has some words for Jinder. Woods with offense and a dropkick to the back. Woods with chops in the corner now. Jinder blocks a shot but Woods keeps chopping away as fans “Wooo!” with him. Woods mounts Jinder in the corner but Jinder shoves him off, then levels him with a shoulder. Jinder grounds Woods and works him over as fans try to rally.

Woods makes a comeback, mounting offense for a 2 count. Jinder comes right back and drops Woods in the middle of the ring, then stomps him as Kofi looks on. Woods fights back to his feet but Jinder rocks him. Woods rolls Jinder for 2 but Jinder goes right back to work on him. Woods rolls Jinder from the corner for another close 2 count. Woods charges into the corner but Jinder back-drops him up and over to the floor. Woods hits the steel ring steps on the way down and he’s laid out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder is in control as fans try to rally for Woods. He rolls to the apron but Woods rocks him with a big right hand. Woods fights back from the apron but Jinder scoops him on his shoulders for a big Gutbuster. Woods kicks out just in time. Kofi rallies for Woods as Jinder waits for him to get back up.

Jinder goes for The Khallas but Woods resists. Woods fights out but Jinder drops him with a big side-slam. Jinder plays to the crowd for boos. Jinder goes to drop a knee but Woods moves. Woods superkicks Jinder, then knocks Shanky off the apron. Woods goes to the top and flies but Jinder catches him on the way down with The Khallas, slamming him for a close 2 count as Woods gets the bottom rope just in time. Jinder grabs Woods and takes him to the top for a super back suplex.

Woods fights Jinder off and knocks him to the mat. Woods struggles to climb back up but he does and then walks the top rope, nailing the flying elbow drop for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, Woods stands tall and celebrates as The New Day’s music hits. Woods vs. Finn Balor is confirmed for the tournament finals at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday. Woods and Kofi go to the King of the Ring throne on the stage now. Kofi puts the robe on Woods as he holds the scepter, then raises it in the air to continue the celebration.

– We see how Austin Theory defeated Jeff Hardy last week. We see footage from earlier today of Theory looking on his phone as Sarah Schreiber walks up, watching how he beat Hardy last week. Schreiber asks about the win but they’re interrupted as Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa and Drake Maverick go running by, chasing WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie. Reggie gets away and comes back by but R-Truth jumps out. Truth has some words with Theory as Reggie walks off. Truth says Theory is an angry man and must want to take some of that anger out in the ring. Truth says he will accept the challenge under one condition… if Theory gets permission from his mommy to stay up late. Got ’em! Truth runs away as Theory seethes.

Austin Theory vs. Jeff Hardy

We go back to the ring and out comes Austin Theory. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Crown Jewel on Thursday. We go back to the ring and out comes R-Truth. He stops on the stage and says he made a mistake, he didn’t accept the challenge for himself, but his friend. Truth introduces Theory’s real opponent – Jeff Hardy. Hardy heads to the ring to a pop, greeting fans at ringside.

The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner as fans chant Hardy’s name. Hardy with an early counter and a roll-up for 2. Hardy rocks Theory with a right hand and rolls him again, using a handful of tights. Theory yells at the referee and Hardy drops him, sending him to the floor. Theory turns it around at the edge of the apron, dropping Hardy to the floor with a draping Cutter. We go to commercial with Hardy down at ringside.

Back from the break and Theory has Hardy down in the ring, dropping a stomp. Hardy fights back and nails the inverted Atomic Drop in the middle of the ring. Hardy with more of his signature offense. Hardy hits the splash but Theory kicks out at 2.

Hardy keeps fighting and kicks Theory out of the ring. Hardy runs and leaps into the barrier with a big Whisper In the Wind. Hardy drops Theory over the top rope to send him back to the mat. Hardy goes to the top for a Swanton Bomb but Theory crotches him with the top rope. Theory with the big TKO into his knee for the pin to win.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall as the music hits. Theory grabs his mobile phone and lays next to Hardy in the middle of the ring, taking another selfie photo with him. Hardy comes from behind and drops Theory with a Twist of Fate. Hardy grabs the phone and shows it off to the crowd for a pop. Hardy then lays next to Theory and takes a selfie with him while he’s down. Hardy stands tall as fans cheer him on.

– We see what happened between Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Big E last week. Big E is bouncing around backstage now when McIntyre approaches and tries to smooth things over after watching the footage back. Big E does the same and proposes that they co-exist tonight because they’re going to do what it do on Thursday. Big E says may the best man win at Crown Jewel. Big E takes the mic and does his grand introduction as the crowd joins him in the arena. Big E heads out to the ring.

WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring as WWE Champion Big E makes his way out to a big pop. He plays to the crowd from the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Adam Pearce is backstage with Sonya Deville, talking about how they will go bigger and better than ever next week for the RAW season premiere. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair walks in to vent her frustrations over the lack of a goodbye tonight, and having to defend against Bianca Belair. Flair says she smells a conspiracy but Deville dismisses that and says it was only logical to put she and Belair in the main event. Flair says she can’t be replaced and she’s taking the title to SmackDown. Flair walks off. We go back to the ring and Big E waits as Drew McIntyre comes out with his sword, Angela. Out next are The Dirty Dawgs – Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Ziggler and Big E start things off but Big E puts him down quickly. Ziggler talks some trash and kicks Big E in the gut, going to work on him and showing off. Big E comes right back to drop him with a shoulder for a 2 count. Drew tags in and takes over with big chops to the chest, sending Ziggler into the corner. Ziggler rocks Drew and turns it around. Roode tags back in and mounts Drew in the corner with right hands. Roode talks trash to the crowd and they boo him.

Drew comes out of the corner and levels Roode with a big chop. Drew with a strong suplex from the mat for a 2 count. Big E tags in and decks Roode while Drew holds him. Roode turns it around with a right hand. Big E rocks Roode, then knocks Ziggler off the apron. Big E unloads on Roode while he’s laying flat on the apron. Big E goes for the apron splash but Roode moves. Ziggler charges at Big E at ringside but Big E side-steps and launches him into the timekeeper’s area. Roode follows up and sends Big E into the steel ring steps. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler stomps away on Big E in the corner. The referee backs him off but Ziggler comes right back with a dropkick for a close 2 count. Ziggler grounds Big E with a headlock in the middle of the ring now. Big E powers up with Ziggler on his back, with a Sleeper attempt now. Ziggler ends up countering and dropping Big E with a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Ziggler rakes Big E’s face across the top rope. Roode tags in and whips Ziggler into the corner for a big splash on Big E. Roode follows up with a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Roode does push-ups in the middle of the ring to show off now. Ziggler tags back in to take over on Big E, taunting him and mounting him in the corner with right hands. Ziggler with a running splash in the corner. He goes for a tornado DDT but Big E tosses him to the mat for a pop.

Big /E and Ziggler both look to make tags. Drew and Roode tag in as the crowd pops. Drew unloads with clotheslines and a big overhead throw, and another to launch Roode across the ring. Drew then launches Ziggler with a big throw. Drew with a neckbreaker to Roode, then a kip up. Drew with a running uppercut to Ziggler in the corner, then the inverted Alabama Slam with Ziggler being slammed onto Roode. Ziggler rolls to the floor as Drew scoops Roode on his shoulders. Roode slides down as Ziggler holds Big E’s leg from the floor.

Roode tries to shove Drew into Big E but he puts the brakes on. Ziggler drops Big E and puts him down at ringside, and Roode hits a Spinebuster on Drew for a close 2 count. Ziggler tags back in and nails a big assisted double team Fame-asser on Drew for a close 2 count. Ziggler keeps control and dodges a double team attack as Roode comes back in. Drew drops both opponents as Big E returns to the apron and waits for a tag.

Drew tags him in and Big E scoops Roode for the Big Ending. He stares at Drew and Drew gives him a thumbs down for Big E to hit the finisher on Roode for the pin to win.

Winners: Big E and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Big E stands tall with the WWE Title as his music hits. Drew comes from behind but Big E turns around and they face off in the middle of the ring. They shake hands and have some friendly competitive words. Drew turns to leave but Big E grabs him and turns him back around. They get heated with words over Thursday’s Crown Jewel match. Big E raises the WWE Title in Drew’s face.

– The Street Profits are backstage getting riled up now. They put the tag team division on notice and hype up the RAW Tag Team Titles match at WWE Crown Jewel. They aren’t asking, they’re demanding the smoke now that they’re back on RAW. AJ Styles and Omos show up. AJ says they’ve tried to bring dignity to the tag team division and now these dorks show up on RAW. Omos says RAW is his house, but AJ reminds him his name is also on the lease. AJ goes on about how they’re going to win the titles at Crown Jewel. AJ says if they play their cards right and put a hurting on R-K-Bro, maybe they’ll find their names at the top of a list for a title shot. The Profits laugh at AJ and say they’re only back on RAW for one reason – to put the tag team division on notice. The Profits announce that they want the smoke as they head off.

Mansoor vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes Mansoor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video for Kevin Owens’ return to RAW. We go back to the ring and Mansoor waits as Cedric Alexander makes his way out with Shelton Benjamin. We see what happened between Mansoor and Mustafa Ali last week to set up their Crown Jewel match in front of Mansoor’s hometown.

The bell rings and Cedric kicks Mansoor in the gut to start. Cedric grounds Mansoor with a headlock, yelling at him. Mansoor rolls Cedric up and nails a moonsault for a 2 count. Mansoor works Cedric against the ropes but Cedric counters and launches him with a big suplex.

Cedric with a backbreaker now. Shelton encourages Cedric as he works Mansoor over with strikes. Cedric mounts Mansoor with lefts and rights now. Mansoor kicks out at 2. Cedric with elbows to the back while keeping Mansoor flat on the mat. Cedric with a submission now. More back and forth after Cedric dominates for a few more minutes.

Mansoor connects with a big kick to the face. They tangle some and Mansoor drops Cedric with an inverted DDT in the middle of the ring. Cedric sends Mansoor to the apron but Mansoor launches himself back in with a flying neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winner: Mansoor

– After the match, Mansoor stands tall as the music hits. He hits the corner to pose but the music interrupts and out comes Ali in a suit. They have words as Ali speaks from the stage. Mansoor gets fired up and calls Ali a piece of trash, and says he will be smiling when he beats Ali senseless at Crown Jewel, proving to the entire world that Ali is just a pathetic, cowardly excuse for a man. Mansoor speaks some in Arabic while posing in the corner now as a shocked Ali looks on from the stage.

– Still to come, a sitdown interview with Goldberg and Bobby Lashley. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers are joined by Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who have to be kept in separate locations for everyone’s safety. They have some words and Goldberg says he’s going to beat Lashley within an inch of his life at Crown Jewel, and then finish him off. Lashley says he’s well within his rights to call the authorities for Goldberg threatening his life, but that’s not how The All Mighty operates. They go on and Lashley brings up Goldberg’s son. Goldberg warns him and says the more he talks about his family, the worst the beating is going to be. Goldberg says in 72 hours, Lashley’s ass is his and there’s nothing he can do about it. The back & forth goes on. Lashley says Goldberg can’t kill him and he will have him begging for forgiveness. Lashley walks off after saying there’s nothing to stop him from ending Goldberg’s career.

– We see how Omos defeated RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle last week, and how Riddle’s partner Randy Orton saved him from a beatdown by AJ Styles. We see Orton and Riddle backstage now. Orton, like the rest of us, is really annoyed by Riddle. Riddle asks what Orton has in store for The Street Profits tonight. Orton says the plan is to go to the ring and win, then go to Crown Jewel and win again. Orton asks Riddle if he wants the smoke, and he does. Orton tells him let’s go get some smoke.

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle for this non-title match. Riddle rides to the ring on his scooter. Orton poses as Riddle launches himself into the middle of the ring as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package for Keith “Bearcat” Keith Lee coming to RAW next week. We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Orton and Riddle stare them down. Ford starts off with Riddle. Riddle goes behind and slams Ford, then goes for an early arm bar. Ford fights free and slams Riddle. Ford with a headlock now. Ford flips out of the corner to show Riddle up.

Dawkins tags in and they double team Riddle as Dawkins nails a big dropkick for a 2 count. Dawkins goes for Orton but he backs off the apron. Riddle dodges a double team now. Orton sends Dawkins into the apron head-first. More back and forth now. Riddle with a big springboard moonsault to take Dawkins back down at ringside. Ford runs the ring and leaps out with a big dive, taking Orton and Riddle down at ringside as fans pop. We go to commercial with both teams down at ringside.

Back from the break and Orton is going at it with Ford. Ford back-slides Orton for 2 but Orton comes right back and levels him with a big right. Riddle tags back in for the spinning Gutwrench powerslam. Orton and others are impressed as they cheer Riddle on. Riddle grounds Ford with a headlock in the middle of the ring now.

Ford ends up rocking Riddle with a big kick to the head and they both go down in the middle of the ring. Ford looks to tag but Riddle holds his foot. Dawkins tags in and goes to work, also decking Orton on the apron. Dawkins runs wild on Riddle, hitting the corkscrew elbow in the corner. Dawkins with a big slam on Riddle, and the double underhook corkscrew neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Riddle counters a move and nails the Ripcord knee to Dawkins’ face.

Ford and Orton tag in to a big pop. Orton unloads and catches Ford with the big powerslam in the middle of the ring. Orton grabs Ford for the second rope draping DDT and he hits it. Orton gets fired up with the crowd now, then drops down and pounds on the mat. Orton readies for the RKO but the music interrupts and out comes… Omos only. Orton sees this and turns around to AJ Styles springboarding at him with the Phenomenal Forearm. The referee calls the match.

Winners by DQ: Randy Orton and Riddle

– After the bell, Riddle meets Omos at ringside but Omos rocks him and chokeslams him on the edge of the apron. Omos hits the ring now and they destroy Ford with a big double team as fans boo. AJ drops down and yells in the faces of Orton and Ford while they’re down. The boos continue as AJ and Omos stand tall, then exit the ring. AJ stops leaving as he sees Orton slowly getting back to his feet. Fans chant “Randy!” now. Omos charges and levels Orton with a huge kick. Fans boo. We go to replays as Omos and AJ stand tall.

– We get a video package for SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch coming to RAW.

Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring for the final semi-finals match in the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament. Shayna Baszler is out first. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon sent a custom replica to the Chicago Sky for their WNBA Championship win. We go back to the ring and out comes Doudrop for this semi-finals match. The winner will face Zelina Vega in the tournament finals at WWE Crown Jewel. We get a pre-recorded sidebar promo with Doudrop talking about how this insecure bully Baszler will find out who she is as she becomes Queen Doudrop.

Before the bell can hit, the music interrupts and out comes Vega to watch the match. She stops on the stage and puts on the crown and throne. The bell rings and Baszler locks up with Doudrop to start. They tangle and Baszler connects with kicks. Doudrop keeps chasing her and tosses her across the ring. Baszler blocks another throw and unloads with more kicks to the leg.

Vega is watching the match from the throne on the stage. Doudrop blocks more kicks and slams Baszler, then delivers a corner cannonball. Doudrop scoops Baszler for a slam but Baszler turns that into the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler keeps the hold locked for a few until Doudrop escapes and slams her to the mat. Doudrop goes for the crossbody but Baszler dodges it and applies the Clutch on the mat this time.

Doudrop starts fading on the mat as the referee checks on her. Baszler keeps the Kirifuda Clutch locked in for a few minutes but somehow Doudrop is still in it. Doudrop rolls back onto Baszler and turns the Kirifuda Clutch into a pin for the win and the shot in the finals.

Winner: Doudrop

– After the match, Vega is all smiles as she looks on from the throne on the stage. Doudrop rolls to the floor and celebrates as her music hits. We get an updated look at the Queen’s Crown brackets as Doudrop vs. Vega is confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel. Doudrop stops on the stage and they have some words to end the segment.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley approach Bianca Belair backstage to welcome her to the RAW brand, giving her a red brand hat. Belair appreciates it and says nothing will get in her way of winning the RAW Women’s Title tonight. We get a promo to hype the main event.

Finn Balor vs. MACE

We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor, who stops to check out the King of the Ring gear on the stage. Balor heads to the ring and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Xavier Woods is on the stage, posing with the King of the Ring throne, crown and scepter as Balor looks on from the ring. Out next comes MACE for the next match. T-BAR is not with him as he was sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. They lock up and go at it. MACE with a big knee to the gut and a takedown for a 2 count.

Woods watches from the stage as MACE grounds Balor now. MACE launches Balor into the corner but gets hit with a kick. Balor fights but MACE still clubs him to the mat. MACE with big body shots in the corner, then a running back elbow to knock Balor down. They run the ropes and MACE slams Balor again. MACE grounds Balor with one arm now. Fans rally for Balor and he fights up and out. Balor with a double stomp to the chest but MACE quickly gets back up.

Balor counters a move and drops MACE. More back and forth now. Balor drops MACE again and goes to the top for Coup de Grace to get the pin for the win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall as his music hits. Balor has his arm raised as Woods looks on. Balor goes right to the stage as we get replays from the match. Balor stares Woods down and Woods taunts him. Woods points the scepter at Balor, but Balor grabs it and yanks Woods down off the throne platform. Things get tense as Balor and Woods face off. Kofi Kingston comes out to calm things down.

– The Viking Raiders are backstage with John Morrison, who is sitting down in a hole meditating. Morrison says he is still on a journey looking for his wandering chi, so that he can share his innermost thoughts with the rest of the world. Erik and Ivar wonder what good the chi is if it’s not used to raid. They walk off and Morrison goes back to meditating.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes Bianca Belair to a pop. She hits the ring and swings her hair around as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers go over the crowd for Thursday’s WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. We go back to the ring for the main event and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as Belair looks on. Flair poses on the ramp as pyro explodes. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The referee raises the strap in the air and here we go. The bell rings and Belair taunts Flair to start.

They lock up to start. Flair takes Belair down and they tangle. Belair with a slam now. Flair rocks Belair with a back elbow. They both collide with dropkick attempts in mid-air, then kip-ups and a face off. Flair kicks Belair and takes it to the corner. Belair flips away and onto the second rope, taunting and mocking Flair. Belair comes back with a big shoulder thrust in the corner. Flair turns it back around as they go back and forth now.

Belair drops Flair on the apron. Flair counters and pulls Belair to the floor, then launches her over the announce table. Flair returns to the ring and shows off as we go to commercial.

Back from the beak and Belair counters Flair in the ring with a slam in the middle of the ring. Belair goes to handspring back at her but Flair kicks her in mid-move. Flair with big chops into the counter now. More back and forth now. Flair is bleeding from her mouth some it appears. They trade more offense and Belair lands the moonsault now. Belair talks some trash as she waits for Flair to get back up. Belair grabs Flair for a long vertical suplex, holding Flair in the air as fans pop. Belair stomps Flair while she’s down in the middle of the ring.

Belair goes for a big splash in the middle of the ring but Flair gets her knees up. Flair rolls Belair for 2, then powers up for a big powerbomb, holding it for a 2 count. Flair shows some frustration over the kick out now. Flair stomps and climbs to the top for a moonsault as fans cheer and boo. She hits the moonsault but lands on her feet as Belair moves, then immediately hits the follow-up moonsault. Belair still kicks out at 2 and Flair is frustrated.

They tangle on the mat some now and Flair kicks out at 2. Belair catches Flair with a big Spinebuster but Flair rolls to the floor to avoid a pin. Belair rallies as Flair looks on from the outside, resting up. Belair follows and slams her head-first into the edge of the apron. Belair brings it back in but Flair goes right back out to regroup. Belair unloads on Flair at ringside, launching her over the announce table now. Belair returns to the ring and stands tall while Flair is down at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they start brawling in the ring now. Flair gets the upperhand but Belair kicks her and goes for the Glam Slam. Flair counters but Belair turns it into a 2 count. Flair levels Belair with a big boot for 2. We see how Flair launched herself over the top rope to take Belair down on the floor during the break. Flair tries to suplex Belair in from the apron now but Belair blocks it. Belair with a big right hand to the face to send Flair to her knees.

Belair goes to the top but Flair decks her with a right hand, knocking her out to the floor. The referee counts. Flair goes to the top and hits the moonsault on Belair and the floor. They bring it right back in and tangle. Belair manages to hit the Glam Slam in the middle of the ring but Flair kicks out. More back and forth now. Flair drops Belair over the top rope, runs back in and they trade more offense. Flair levels Belair with a big Spear out of nowhere. Belair kicks out at 2 and Flair can’t believe it. A frustrated Flair drags Belair by her hair. Flair goes back up for another moonsault but she misses. Belair grabs her mid-move from behind and drops her on her head with a big German suplex. Flair kicks out and Belair can’t believe it.

Belair goes to the top but Flair jumps up and kicks her leg out. Flair climbs up for a superplex but Belair fights back. They trade shots on the top now. Belair knocks Flair to the mat but Flair runs right back up. Belair goes for a Sunset Bomb and she hits it but Flair kicks out right before the count. The fans and Belair can’t believe it. Belair tries to bring Flair back in from through the ropes but Flair jabs her with a steel chair. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Bianca Belair

– After the bell, Flair retains her title but Belair wins. Belair kicks the chair into Flair, then grabs it and hits Flair with it, sending her back out of the ring. Belair stands tall in the middle of the ring and raises the chair in the air to a pop. Flair is dazed while at ringside. RAW goes off the air with Belair standing tall in the ring with the chair in the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.