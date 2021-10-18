Impact in 60 to honor Daffney next week

Impact Wrestling will be remembering Shannon “Daffney” Spruill next week with a special Impact in 60 episode focusing solely on her.

This episode will air on AXS TV next Thursday at 10PM following the conclusion of the post-Bound For Glory Impact.

Known as the Scream Queen, Daffney wrestled for TNA between 2002 and 2013 and was also part of the WCW roster between 1999 and 2001.

Spruill passed away on September 1 with her death ruled a suicide after a self-inflicted gunshot to the chest. The former wrestler, 46, posted a video online before committing suicide which sparked a huge search among fans and friends and eventually authorities. Unfortunately, help arrived too late and police found her already dead in her apartment.