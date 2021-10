10/17/21 WWE house show results from El Paso, TX

Roman Reigns / The Usos defeated Finn Balor / The Street Profits

WWE Raw Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Bianca Belair / Rhea Ripley / Sasha Banks

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox defeated Natalya and Tamina Snuka

8-Man Tag : Rey / Dominick Mysterio / Shinsuke Nakamura / Rick Boogs d Sami Zayn / Seth Rollins / Dolph Ziggler / Robert Roode

WWE Raw Tag Team Title : RK Bro ( c ) defeated The New Day

WWE U.S. Title : Damian Priest ( c ) defeated Jinder Mahal

credits: Wrestling Bodyslam.com and Discusspw.Com