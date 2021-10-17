Tournament bracket for this year’s AEW World title eliminator tournament revealed

Oct 17, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

The bracket for the upcoming AEW World title eliminator tournament was revealed on last night’s Dynamite, with eight vying for that future title shot.

The left side of the bracket has Dark Order’s 10 vs Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy vs Powerhouse Hobbs in the quarter finals.

The right side has Dustin Rhodes vs Bryan Danielson and Lance Archer vs Eddie Kingston.

The final of this tournament will take place at the Full Gear pay-per-view and the recent leaked photo of Khan holding the Full Gear card showed Moxley vs Danielson as one of the matches.

The tournament begins next Friday on Rampage with Cassidy vs Hobbs and then on Saturday on Dynamite it’s the two matches from the right side of the bracket.

