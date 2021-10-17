Rhea Ripley Loses Her Luggage Including the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Belt

Oct 17, 2021 - by James Walsh

Rhea Ripley was the victim of lost luggage while travelling, including her WWE Women’s Tag Team Title. Ripley posted to Twitter on Sunday morning to reveal that while she was travelling, her travel suitcase which included her replica title went missing.

WWE reportedly has championship titles made specifically for television, with talent using a replica title while travelling.

