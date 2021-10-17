Rhea Ripley Loses Her Luggage Including the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Belt

Rhea Ripley was the victim of lost luggage while travelling, including her WWE Women’s Tag Team Title. Ripley posted to Twitter on Sunday morning to reveal that while she was travelling, her travel suitcase which included her replica title went missing.

*LOST GEAR BAG*

My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers! — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 17, 2021

WWE reportedly has championship titles made specifically for television, with talent using a replica title while travelling.