Notes on Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks

– Ahead of Crown Jewel, Sasha Banks spoke to the New York Post and was asked why was absent from SummerSlam. She said “There’s no reason. I’m not telling you anything. You’re not Oprah. You’re not the WWE Network, you’re not getting me the views. I’m not telling you my secrets. You can read my book. You can read my documentary when I want to speak about it. Thank you very much.”

– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed the most special match he has had in WWE. He said “One that’s super special to me as well, outside of the stuff I did with my family because it was so strong with Jey, was the match I had with Edge at Money in the Bank. I believe that was in Fort Worth, the first pay-per-view back. I haven’t watched that match back, so I can’t really detail the energy and if it was as loud as it was in the arena, but in the arena, that crowd was live. The timing and the pacing, I’ve seen some critique it and call it a little slow, but that’s what the heavyweights in main events do. “I’m not going to go out there and sprint around and do flips for no reason. We were following the actual Money in the Bank ladder match, which is just a spot-fest and crazy stunt fest in its own right. To go in there with Edge–everyone knows what he’s done for this business, the experience and the passion that he brings, to go out there and experience that reaction and that story that was being told out there together, it was phenomenal.”