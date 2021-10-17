10/16/21 WWE house show results from Rio Rancho, NM
Roman Reigns / The Usos defeated Finn Balor / The Street Profits
WWE Raw Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Bianca Belair / Rhea Ripley / Sasha Banks
Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox defeated Tamina Snuka and Natalya
8-Man Tag : Rey / Dominick Mysterio / Shinsuke Nakamura / Rick Boogs defeated Sami Zayn / Seth Rollins / Dolph Ziggler / Robert Roode
WWE Title : Big E ( c ) defeated AJ Styles ( w/ Omos )
WWE Raw Title : RKBro (c) defeated The New Day
WWE U.S. Title : Damian Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal
credits: Wrestling Bodyslam.com and Discusspw.Com