Young Rock Reportedly Casting For Additional 1980s Wrestling Stars

NBC is reportedly casting for actors to play additional wrestling stars for the second season of Young Rock. PWInsider reports that the show is casting for the role of WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff, with the intention of having him potentially appear alongside the Iron Sheik (played by Brett Azar in season one) on the show.

The report also confirms that the previously-reported casting for Bam Bam Bigelow would be initially for a Memphis Wrestling-era episode, with the character portraying his Crusher Yurkov gimmick. The character may end up being a recurring one. There is also the possibility that their casting for Memphis-era Jerry Lawler may be recurring should they go back to that era.

The show is also recasting for Ric Flair, as Matthew Farrelly (who played the role in season one) is no longer available. Farrelly is better known to wrestling fans as Grayson Waller in WWE NXT, and his residing in Orlando while the show shoots in Australia later this month through late January mans that he is unavialable.