WWE announces Raw matches for Monday

WWE has announced a loaded line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, which will be the go-home for Crown Jewel.

It was announced during SmackDown that RAW will be headlined by Charlotte Flair defending the RAW Women’s Title against Bianca Belair.

RAW will also feature tag team action with WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre teaming up days before their Crown Jewel match as they face Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, plus a non-title match with The Street Profits taking on RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is the updated line-up:

* Queen’s Crown Tournament Semi-finals: Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler with the winner facing Zelina Vega in the finals at Crown Jewel

* King of the Ring Tournament Semi-finals: Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal with the winner facing Finn Balor in the finals at Crown Jewel

* RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. The Street Profits in a non-title match

* WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Bianca Belair in the main event