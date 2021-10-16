Rene Dupree talks about the time Bully Ray slapped Sylvain Grenier backstage

“Blubber Ray Dudley is the real live version of Eric Cartman. If he doesn’t get his way, he bitches and moans and whines like a child. He said that La Resistance was the shits and they were green. The Dudley Boys had one set match routine that they did over and over and over again, right? It wasn’t your standard psychology, it was smoke and mirrors. It was working for pops, as we say. They had some Gaga, and the exclamation point was what? ‘D-Von get the tables! Same old sh*t, that’s why they were there for five years. Understand. Yeah, you couldn’t tell Blubber. If you were to say ‘Mark, 20 minutes, this guy over a sunset flip,’ he wouldn’t know whether to wind his ass or scratch his watch. He does not know how to do that. I can do that. My first five or 600 matches in the arenas we had separate locker rooms, working for my dad, that’s the way I learned.”

source: Wrestling Inc.