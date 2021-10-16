Over night numbers for AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown on FS1

Oct 16, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Last night’s Supersized SmackDown took a major hit as expected, due to the show airing on FS1 instead of FOX. The 2.5 hour SmackDown drew an average of 793,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.03 million viewers.

On the other hand, last night’s AEW Rampage drew 549,000 viewers. This is up from last week’s 466,000 viewers. Rampage’s viewership increased because this week’s episode was live, while the past few episodes were pre-taped.

