Notes on Mustafa Ali and Pat McAfee

– Last night on Smackdown, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee previewed the matches that will be taking at Crown Jewel this Thursday however there was no mention of Mansoor Vs. Mustafa Ali. Mustafa Ali wasn’t happy about the match being snubbed and took to Twitter to remind fans that the match will indeed go ahead.

– While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Paul Heyman was asked to name Superstars he enjoys listening to on the mic. He said “Multiple people, when they are on their game, multiple people. Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Stephanie McMahon. Pat McAfee actually has impressed the hell out of me. Pat McAfee, during the breaks, will stand up on the announce table and entertain the live audience, and Pat Mcafee understands the interaction between the person holding the microphone and those in the audience watching the person holding the microphone. I’ve become a huge admirer of his contributions to the WWE.”

