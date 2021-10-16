Notes on Chris Jericho, Willie Mack, Justin Credible, and more

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Chris Jericho will likely miss AEW television from November 29 to December 12 as Fozzy will be touring the UK and Ireland. The band will have shows in Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Chester, Birmingham, Bornemouth, Swansea, Nottingham and London.

The Observer notes that while Jericho will not be appearing live, he may still do pre-tapes to appear on the show, depending on his storyline.

