Lacey Evans gives birth to daughter…in her recliner!

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans gave birth to a baby girl today, calling this particular birth one of “the hardest yet most rewarding” things she’s ever done in her life.

In a post on Instagram, Evans wrote that due to COVID, her family was not allowed to be fully part of the birth, with her daughter not allowed in the hospital at all and her husband facing many restrictions.

“I couldn’t imagine my Lil lady missing it. I couldn’t imagine the limitations and the birthing experience we would be left with…so home it was,” Evans wrote, adding that her daughter was born at 4:20AM weighing 7lbs 8oz in her recliner and “with my Lil lady and husband by my side the entire time.”

Evans noted that she got to see her older daughter’s reaction and watched her husband’s smile while she was giving birth and her newborn is just perfect.

“I’m going to take a nap now,” Evans wrote, adding pictures of her in labor.

Evans has been off WWE television since February of this year at a time where she was in a feud with Charlotte Flair.